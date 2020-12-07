Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty

You are here

Liquidity levels are very satisfactory, whether on the level of economy or the liquidity coverage ratio in banking sector, according to Saudi central bank governor Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) lauded the stability of the Kingdom’s financial sector in face of the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the Financial Stability Forum held on Dec. 6, Alkholifey, said: “We are keen to monitor the asset quality of the Saudi financial sector. We noted that the sector witnessed a rise in non-performing loans to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent”.

The central bank is closely monitoring the solvency of the financial sector and the cost of finance that it sees as low due to the procedures it has taken, he noted.

Alkholifey also highlighted that some stimulus packages injected by SAMA are still existing due to the continued state of uncertainty.

Liquidity levels are very satisfactory, whether on the level of economy or the liquidity coverage ratio in banking sector, Alkholifey noted, adding that the money supply grew by over 5 percent in the first 10 months of the year.

Moreover, the liquidity coverage in the banking sector exceeded 190 percent, he concluded.

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Updated 16 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s economy is expecting a 35 percent growth in foreign investment due to recent reforms in the UAE’s Commercial Companies Law, according to the Director-General of Dubai Economy, Sami Al-Qamzi.
The recent amendments will have a far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country, Al-Qamzi said. 
The reforms – which came into effect at the start of this month – allow foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies within the country.
The changes will also contribute to increasing competitiveness and ease of business in the UAE in addition to bringing in more investments and creating more jobs, Al-Qamzi added. 
“Allowing foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies will lead to a significant increase not only in foreign and domestic investments, as these amendments allow full freedom for investors to manage and operate their businesses,” he added. 
The director-general also hopes that the new legal framework will encourage individual investors and residents to invest, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector.
The changes aim to bring long-term investment in manufacturing, high-tech industries, digital economy, entertainment, engineering and legal consulting services, according to state news agency WAM. 
“Granting full ownership to foreigners and the subsequent influx of investments will enhance operational and administrative efficiencies not only in the private sector but also in the overall economy,” Al-Qamzi said.
Al-Qamzi added the UAE will benefit from increased competitiveness as a result of the amendments which will also improve the country’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

