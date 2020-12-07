You are here

Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France

Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France
Societe Generale is keen to cut costs after reporting a loss in the first six months of the year of more than a $1.2 billion. (AFP)
Updated 07 December 2020
AFP

Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France

Societe Generale says to shut 600 branches in France
  • Societe Generale said it planned to have 1,500 branches by the end of 2025 from 2,100 currently
Updated 07 December 2020
AFP

PARIS: French bank Societe Generale said Monday it planned to close 600 branches in France in the next five years as it consolidates its network around the country.
The group said it would merge its Societe Generale branches with those of its subsidiary Credit du Nord, leading to the closures and an unspecified number of job losses.
Sebastien Proto, deputy general manager of the group, said there would be no forced redundancies with the group relying on retirements and “natural departures.”
Societe Generale is keen to cut costs after reporting a loss in the first six months of the year of more than a $1.2 billion.
The traditional banking sector is undergoing huge change worldwide because of falling demand for in-person services in branches, as well as competition from new so-called “fintech” groups which are taking on the industry’s legacy institutions.
Societe Generale said it planned to have 1,500 branches by the end of 2025 from 2,100 currently.

Topics: banking Société Générale France

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms
Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s economy is expecting a 35 percent growth in foreign investment due to recent reforms in the UAE’s Commercial Companies Law, according to the Director-General of Dubai Economy, Sami Al-Qamzi.
The recent amendments will have a far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country, Al-Qamzi said. 
The reforms – which came into effect at the start of this month – allow foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies within the country.
The changes will also contribute to increasing competitiveness and ease of business in the UAE in addition to bringing in more investments and creating more jobs, Al-Qamzi added. 
“Allowing foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies will lead to a significant increase not only in foreign and domestic investments, as these amendments allow full freedom for investors to manage and operate their businesses,” he added. 
The director-general also hopes that the new legal framework will encourage individual investors and residents to invest, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector.
The changes aim to bring long-term investment in manufacturing, high-tech industries, digital economy, entertainment, engineering and legal consulting services, according to state news agency WAM. 
“Granting full ownership to foreigners and the subsequent influx of investments will enhance operational and administrative efficiencies not only in the private sector but also in the overall economy,” Al-Qamzi said.
Al-Qamzi added the UAE will benefit from increased competitiveness as a result of the amendments which will also improve the country’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

Topics: Dubai

