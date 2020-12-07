You are here

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms
The recent amendments will have a far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms
DUBAI: Dubai’s economy is expecting a 35 percent growth in foreign investment due to recent reforms in the UAE’s Commercial Companies Law, according to the Director-General of Dubai Economy, Sami Al-Qamzi.
The recent amendments will have a far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country, Al-Qamzi said. 
The reforms – which came into effect at the start of this month – allow foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies within the country.
The changes will also contribute to increasing competitiveness and ease of business in the UAE in addition to bringing in more investments and creating more jobs, Al-Qamzi added. 
“Allowing foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies will lead to a significant increase not only in foreign and domestic investments, as these amendments allow full freedom for investors to manage and operate their businesses,” he added. 
The director-general also hopes that the new legal framework will encourage individual investors and residents to invest, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector.
The changes aim to bring long-term investment in manufacturing, high-tech industries, digital economy, entertainment, engineering and legal consulting services, according to state news agency WAM. 
“Granting full ownership to foreigners and the subsequent influx of investments will enhance operational and administrative efficiencies not only in the private sector but also in the overall economy,” Al-Qamzi said.
Al-Qamzi added the UAE will benefit from increased competitiveness as a result of the amendments which will also improve the country’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades

Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades

Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades
  • Slowdown due to increased Asian demand, changes in US-KSA energy relationship
JEDDAH: Daily exports of Saudi crude oil to the US recently fell to their lowest level in three decades, with industry experts putting the drop down to increased demand from Asia and a change in the energy dynamic between the two countries.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that two weeks ago 73,000 barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom to American refineries.

The figure represents the lowest daily amount on record since June 2010. However, going by monthly figures, it would also be the least since 1985 when Saudi imports fell to zero for several months as part of a price war.

Saudi Arabia has 16 percent of the world’s proved oil reserves and is the largest exporter of total petroleum liquids in the world. According to the EIA, in 2012 the Kingdom became the second-largest petroleum exporter to the US, surpassing Mexico, but still behind Canada.

EIA data showed that May 2003 was when Saudi exports to the US hit the highest level, with 2,244,000 bpd, followed by May 1991 (2,053,000 bpd), April 2003 (2,024,000 bpd), August 1991 (1,964,000 bpd), and June 2003 (1,921,000 bpd).

Dr. Bassam Fattouh, director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Arab News it would be too simple to assume that the recent slump in oil exports was to do with US President Donald Trump losing the recent presidential election.

He pointed out that oil was a highly liquid global market and crude reserves would flow to where they were most needed and to where exporters could capture the highest value. “This is regardless of who the US president is,” he said, adding that increased Asian demand was also a big factor.

“While the rise in virus cases in the US are causing a slowdown in demand, and refineries have been running below their norms, crude demand in Asia has been strong and this has been reflected in the strong differentials especially for sour crudes destined to Asian refineries.”

Energy and oil marketing adviser Faisal Faeq, who previously worked for OPEC and oversaw the US market when he was employed by Saudi Aramco, said that the latest slump was unlikely to be long-term as American refineries were configured to process Saudi medium sour crude grades.

Some observers have been quick to point that the US is becoming more energy independent by developing shale, but Faeq believed this was not the case.

“It is not about the US being independent in crude after the shale revolution as Saudi Aramco still owns the largest oil refinery in North America, and the latest developed and the most sophisticated, which is located in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 600,000 barrels per day.”

While the number of barrels being shipped has been in slowdown, Faeq highlighted that the US-Saudi energy partnership was bigger than just oil and was increasingly “more involved now in renewable industry, energy technologies, US upstream and downstream companies that deal with Saudi Aramco and still handle various important projects in the industry.”

