Manchester bomber’s brother admits ‘full part’ in planning attack, UK inquiry told
Hashem Abedi was jailed for life in August and told he must serve at least 55 years behind bars. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Hashem Abedi was found guilty in March of murder, for encouraging and helping his brother Salman to blow himself up at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert
  • The brothers, born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of late leader Muammar Qaddafi, had plotted the attack at their home in south Manchester
Reuters

LONDON: The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday.
Hashem Abedi was found guilty in March of murder, for encouraging and helping his brother Salman to blow himself up at the Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the end of a May 2017 show by the US pop singer.
Among the 22 killed were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured in what was Britain’s deadliest attack since 2005.
Hashem had denied involvement but offered no evidence in his trial. A jury concluded he was as guilty as his brother of murder.
However on Monday, an independent public inquiry into the bombings was told he had now acknowledged his role during an interview with its lawyers.
“On the 22nd of October... Hashem Abedi admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the arena attack,” lawyer Paul Greaney, who is counsel to the Manchester Arena Inquiry, said.
Abedi was jailed for life in August and told he must serve at least 55 years behind bars.
The brothers, born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of late leader Muammar Qaddafi, had plotted the attack at their home in south Manchester, shortly before they returned to Libya in mid-April 2017.
Hashem remained in Libya while his 22-year-old brother carried out the bombing, but police said he persuaded acquaintances to buy chemicals to make the explosives and had sourced metal drums used to build prototype devices.

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

AFP

  • Hospital director among those suspended with immediate effect
  • Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 8,000 deaths
AFP

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Seven workers at a Pakistan hospital who left scores of COVID-19 patients without sufficient oxygen for hours have been suspended after several of their charges died, authorities said.
Five patients in the COVID isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit at the government-run hospital in Peshawar died due to the delay in sourcing oxygen, a preliminary report said late Sunday.
The chronic oxygen deficiency “went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked,” the report said, adding that no backup oxygen supply had been put in place.
The hospital director was among those suspended with immediate effect.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra, a provincial health minister, said that authorities will hold a second detailed inquiry over the next five days.
“The hospital was low on oxygen from around 8pm in the evening, how come they couldn’t manage to solve the issue until after 12pm?” Jhagra said.
“Some of the staff were off, some were absent and there weren’t any alternate arrangements, even the emergency squad was not available,” he added.
Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan said Sunday a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, including nearly 100 with coronavirus.
Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus — including over 8,000 deaths — since it arrived in late February.
Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are now almost full, with provincial governments struggling to deal with the soaring caseload.

