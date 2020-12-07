You are here

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings
A picture of Nice assailant Brahim Aouissaoui is held by his mother at the family home in the Tunisian city of Sfax, on October 30, 2020 (AFP)
AFP

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings

Tunisian charged over fatal French church stabbings
  • Brahim Aouissaoui was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing him to be questioned
  • Aouissaoui had arrived in Europe from Tunisia in September, first crossing the Mediterranean to Italy and then crossing into France overland
AFP

PARIS: The chief suspect in the fatal stabbings of three people in a church in the French city of Nice was charged on Monday with their murder, anti-terrorism prosecutors said.
Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian national, was shot and seriously injured by police after the October 29 attack. He was charged after his condition in hospital improved, allowing him to be questioned.
France last month raised its attack alert to the highest level after the Nice killings, which came two weeks after the beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee for having shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on freedom of speech.
Aouissaoui had arrived in Europe from Tunisia in September, first crossing the Mediterranean to Italy and then crossing into France overland.
On the morning of October 29, Aouissaoui entered the Basilica of Notre-Dame in the heart of the southern French city of Nice, carrying a copy of the Qur’an, three knives and two mobile phones, according to France’s anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard.
In a near half-hour frenzy, he used a 17-centimeter (six-and-a-half inch) knife to cut the throat of a 60-year-old woman, who died inside the church.
The body of a man, a 54-year-old church employee, was found nearby inside the basilica — his throat had also been slit.
Another woman, a 44-year-old who fled the church to a nearby restaurant, died shortly afterwards from multiple knife wounds.
Aouissaoui was shot several times by police after the killing spree and even as he was being arrested continued to shout “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), before being rushed to the city’s Pasteur hospital.
French intelligence had nothing on file relating to Aouissaou prior to the attack.
He hails from a large family of seemingly modest means living in the central Tunisian city of Sfax.
His mother said he repaired motorcycles and described how he had taken to prayer over the past two-and-a-half years.
“He didn’t go out and didn’t communicate with others,” she told AFP shortly after the attack.

Topics: France Brahim Aouissaoui 2020 Nice stabbing

Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India

Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
AP

Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India

Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India
  • The illness was detected Saturday evening in Eluru, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh
  • Patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness
Updated 55 min 16 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: At least one person has died and 200 others have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports said Monday.
The illness was detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. Since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.
A 45-year-old man who was hospitalized with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died Sunday evening, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Officials are trying to determine the cause of the illness. So far, water samples from impacted areas haven’t shown any signs of contamination, and the chief minister’s office said people not linked to the municipal water supply have also fallen ill. The patients are of different ages and have tested negative for COVID-19 and other viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or herpes.
An expert team deputed by the federal government reached the city to investigate the sudden illness Monday.
State chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a government hospital and met patients who were ill. Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident.”
Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by COVID-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

Topics: India Andhra Pradesh Eluru

