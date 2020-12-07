Alhokair Fashion Retail signs franchise deal with France’s Decathlon

You are here

Headquartered in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, in Northern France, Decathlon operates more than 40 brands within the sporting goods and equipment sector and currently has over 1,600 stores in 69 countries. (AFP)
  • Saudi retailer plans to open first sporting goods store in Jeddah in the first half of next year, with 30 more across the Kingdom
  • Alhokair statement: Decathlon is the first of multiple brands in Alhokair’s franchise pipeline, with the agreement marking the company’s commitment to growing its portfolio
DUBAI: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co., known as Alhokair Fashion Retail, announced on Monday it has signed a franchise agreement with French sporting goods retailer Decathlon, with the first store due to open in Jeddah in the first half of next year.

Headquartered in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, in Northern France, Decathlon operates more than 40 brands within the sporting goods and equipment sector and currently has over 1,600 stores in 69 countries. Last year, it reported worldwide revenues of $13.4 billion.

“Decathlon is the first of multiple brands in Alhokair’s franchise pipeline, with the agreement marking the company’s commitment to growing its portfolio and securing long-term growth,” Alhokair said in a statement on the Saudi stock exchange.

Alhokair said it is planning to launch its first Decathlon store in Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah during the first half of next year. The first store will be 3,359 square meters and Alhokair has set a target to open 30 additional stores across the Kingdom as part of the ten-year franchise agreement.

Alhokair Fashion Retail was founded in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company’s first store opened in 1991 and it now operates more than 1,915 stores across 100 shopping malls in 13 countries, with a workforce of around 11,000 employees.

Its portfolio consists of around 80 international brands, including sectors such as womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops.

Along with many other Saudi retailers, due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the company was forced to shut its stores earlier in the year, but it began reopening its outlets on April 29.

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms

Dubai economy expects 35% growth in foreign investments due to law reforms
DUBAI: Dubai’s economy is expecting a 35 percent growth in foreign investment due to recent reforms in the UAE’s Commercial Companies Law, according to the Director-General of Dubai Economy, Sami Al-Qamzi.
The recent amendments will have a far-reaching impact on the flow and quality of foreign and domestic investments as well as overall economic growth of the country, Al-Qamzi said. 
The reforms – which came into effect at the start of this month – allow foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies within the country.
The changes will also contribute to increasing competitiveness and ease of business in the UAE in addition to bringing in more investments and creating more jobs, Al-Qamzi added. 
“Allowing foreign nationals 100 percent ownership of commercial companies will lead to a significant increase not only in foreign and domestic investments, as these amendments allow full freedom for investors to manage and operate their businesses,” he added. 
The director-general also hopes that the new legal framework will encourage individual investors and residents to invest, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector.
The changes aim to bring long-term investment in manufacturing, high-tech industries, digital economy, entertainment, engineering and legal consulting services, according to state news agency WAM. 
“Granting full ownership to foreigners and the subsequent influx of investments will enhance operational and administrative efficiencies not only in the private sector but also in the overall economy,” Al-Qamzi said.
Al-Qamzi added the UAE will benefit from increased competitiveness as a result of the amendments which will also improve the country’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report.

