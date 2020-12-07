You are here

  • Home
  • Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth

Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth

Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth
Abdullah Alhammadi, Snap’s regional business lead for the Middle East and North Africa
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7nfp

Updated 07 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth

Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth
  • “Digital channels have the ability to deliver more transparency” – Snap’s regional business lead Abdullah Alhammadi
Updated 07 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

“It goes without saying that Saudi Arabia is one of the most interesting markets that all eyes are on for the past five years; it’s one of our biggest economies,” Abdullah Alhammadi, Snap’s regional business lead for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), told Arab News.

The popular social media app has a massive stronghold in the Kingdom, reaching 17 million people, which includes 90 percent of 13-34 year-olds — an important demographic for advertisers.

The app has had a successful year with revenue increasing by 52 percent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year, while daily active users grew by 18 percent year-on-year around the world. A significant portion of this growth comes from Saudi Arabia, which is one of Snap’s top markets. Users in the Kingdom are massively engaged, with 90 percent of them engaging with Lenses on a daily basis and watching more Discover content than any of the top ten TV channels.

“Saudi users have adapted to the platform in a way that we find quite interesting because it became part of that social fabric of daily life of an individual Saudi,” Alhammadi said. “While that is exciting for us, it also puts an onus on us to make sure that our app continues to deliver on the promise of wanting to connect people and wanting people to have a medium in the digital world that is comfortable, safe, and away from social pressure.”

Despite the growth in revenue, engagement and users, Snap also reported a 6 percent decrease in average revenue per user, potentially due to its inability to monetize new users. Alhammadi suggested that as Snap expands into new markets and proves its “value proposition” to users, the top priority is to focus on relevance to the user before going into monetization. “That is why you might see that when users increase faster, the revenue might not be (increasing) as fast.”

For instance, Spotlight, which was launched globally last month, is yet to be rolled out in the MENA region, as Snapchat wants to make sure that it has the right content moderation policy implemented ahead of the launch. The new feature encourages vertical video content from creators that are required to submit their Snaps before getting featured.

FAST FACTS

• Snapchat’s monthly addressable reach in the MENA region has grown 38% year over year as of October 2020.

• In Saudi Arabia, Snapchat reaches 90% of 13-34-year-olds.

• Nearly 90% in KSA and over 85% in MENA of Snapchat’s daily users interact with Lenses every day.

• Snapchatters generated over 355,000 hours of AR play time during Saudi National Day 2020.

• In Saudi Arabia, more people watch Snapchat Discover everyday than any of the top ten TV channels, both before and during COVID-19.

Alhammadi doesn’t necessarily believe that the coronavirus disease-instigated acceleration of social media platforms, in particular Snapchat, is likely to slow down as lockdowns lift and normality resumes, because the “value proposition to the user” should not change. On the contrary, as data suggests, new users who may have joined Snapchat during the pandemic are sticking to it even now.

This growth has had brands jumping onto the digital bandwagon much quicker than they normally would have, despite reductions in overall advertising spends and budgets. “While some brands have toyed with the idea of digital investment and innovation, the pandemic turbocharged that entire movement and so they heavily invested,” Alhammadi said.

“As a result, they started seeing the universe of potential integrations that they can do and the impact that they can achieve by doubling down on digital assets and digital advertising.”

For example, Ounass’ Mother’s Day campaign on Snapchat generated a 5.5 times return on advert investment, resulting in a $500 average basket order.

As things start opening up, it would be “interesting to see how this is going to evolve” and how much of the share of digital revenue is going to go back to offline channels, Alhammadi said. He does believe that digital media has an edge because “digital channels have the ability to deliver more transparency and more accurately correlated relationships between spend and return on investment.” 2021 will be an extremely competitive year for not just brands, but also media channels, as everyone tries to recapture or maintain their share of the market.

But, Alhammadi added, “Digital channels are potentially going to secure a significant part of that share because of their ability to be more targeted, more connected with users, and offer a level of innovation that is different from what traditional channels can provide.”

Topics: snapchat

Related

Snapchat launches new ‘Sounds’ feature
Media
Snapchat launches new ‘Sounds’ feature
Snapchat launches Spectacles 3 in Saudi Arabia
Media
Snapchat launches Spectacles 3 in Saudi Arabia

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats

Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 08 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
  • Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
Updated 08 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for being a strong critic of Hezbollah, on Monday claimed she and her family had been violently attacked and issued with death threats.

The 29-year-old writer told Arab News that Hezbollah loyalists had targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, two days ago.

During their ordeal, Eddine alleged her brother’s nose was broken, her mother was physically assaulted, and she received death threats.

The reporter said it was the second time her family had been the target of an attack within a month after one of her other brothers received blows to his head from sharp implements during an assault by three people, one of whom she claimed was a member of Hezbollah.

Eddine added that despite promises made weeks ago by a Hezbollah official to investigate the matter nothing had been done and said that an unresolved local family dispute with Hezbollah could have compounded the situation.

“The matter later turned into incitement against us in our area and among our relatives as I was writing more actively against Hezbollah in the newspaper I work for and on social media. I have been receiving threats and insults to oppress me and my family,” she added.

Eddine, a journalist since 2016, said: “I oppose the ruling political authority, and Hezbollah is a party to this authority. I criticize the practices of every party. It seems that my family’s decision to install surveillance cameras outside our house to protect ourselves from attackers has provoked them, leading to the recent attack under the pretext of destroying the cameras.

“When we found that we might get killed, we decided to speak up, and I was advised to keep a low profile for now and reduce my criticism.”

She pointed out that when she called her local police station to ask for protection for her family, her request was turned down due to lack of staffing.

Activist, Ali Al-Amin, who claimed that he had been attacked on more than one occasion by Hezbollah-linked people, told Arab News: “These attacks reflect Hezbollah’s dualism and confusion.

“One minute, the party resorts to the law like it did last week to sue some opponents on the pretext that they were inciting sedition, and the next moment it is taking the law into its own hands — whether directly or indirectly.

“Hezbollah has always resorted to accusing its opponents of working for Israel, the US, or foreign embassies. It has mobilized its electronic armies to launch (online) campaigns against them over the past 15 years. There is much evidence for this.

“At the same time, the party has been stopping any allegation against any of its members from reaching the Lebanese official courts. It also disparages these allegations, as is the case with the party’s stance toward the Special Tribunal for Lebanon,” he said.

“Hezbollah insists that its environment be cleansed of its opponents, and we cannot forget how it resorts to using the residents (of Hezbollah-controlled areas) to get its messages through. Hezbollah used this method against UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) forces as well as others.

“Hezbollah prohibits its members from entering state police stations if they are summoned in connection with any incident, and police stations themselves do not summon any Hezbollah member. The matter requires prior approval from Hezbollah’s security committee before going to the police station,” Al-Amin added.

Hezbollah last week filed lawsuits against former MP Fares Souaid and the Lebanese Forces party, accusing them of inciting sedition. On Monday, former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora blamed Hezbollah for exposing Souaid to increased security risks.

The ex-premier said: “Hezbollah, which is capable of acting on the security and judiciary levels without being held accountable, aims to silence people and act with absolute freedom in all directions – without anyone criticizing it or asking it any question about its influence and control over the state’s departments and apparatus and its control over its line of action and its work.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon health crisis looms with drug stocks under threat
Middle-East
Lebanon health crisis looms with drug stocks under threat
Mob seizes UN peacekeeper equipment in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Mob seizes UN peacekeeper equipment in south Lebanon

Latest updates

Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
Late penalty saves Al-Nassr from a disastrous defeat by Al-Ettifaq
What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.