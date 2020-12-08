You are here

  • Home
  • Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark
Robots are used to plant seeds and check them while growing at ‘Nordic Harvest’ farm in Copenhagen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwrs5

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark
  • The produce grown here will be harvested 15 times a year, despite never seeing soil or daylight
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

TAASTRUP, Denmark: A purple glow illuminates stacked boxes where lettuce, herbs and kale will soon be sprouting at one of Europe’s biggest “vertical farms” which has just opened in a warehouse in an industrial zone in Copenhagen.

Fourteen layers of racks soar from floor to ceiling in this massive, 7,000-square-meter hangar used by Danish startup Nordic Harvest.

The produce grown here will be harvested 15 times a year, despite never seeing soil or daylight. It is lit up around the clock by 20,000 specialized LED lightbulbs.

In this futuristic farm, little robots deliver trays of seeds from aisle to aisle.

The large aluminum boxes are mostly empty for now, but lettuce and other leafy greens will soon be growing.Some 200 tons of produce are due to be harvested in the first quarter of 2021, and almost 1,000 tons annually when the farm is running at full capacity by the end of 2021, explains Anders Riemann, founder and chief executive of Nordic Harvest.

That would make the Taastrup warehouse one of Europe’s biggest vertical farms.

These urban facilities have unsurprisingly received a cool welcome from rural farmers, who have questioned their ability to feed the planet and criticized their electricity consumption.

But Riemann stresses the environmental benefits of his farm, with produce grown close to consumers and its use of green electricity.

“A vertical farm is characterized by not harming the environment by recycling all the water and nutrition or fertilizer,” says Riemann, who uses no pesticides.

In Denmark, a world leader in wind farms, about 40 percent of electricity consumption is wind-based.

“In our case, we use 100 percent energy from windmills which makes us CO2-neutral,” he adds.

While he wouldn’t disclose how much Nordic Harvest’s electricity bill comes to, he said the power came with “wind certificates” registered on the Danish commodities exchange.

These legal documents guarantee that “the amount of electricity you consume in one year is equivalent to the electricity produced by numbered windmills offshore.”

First developed around a decade ago, vertical farms have taken off in Asia and the US, which is home to the world’s biggest. The idea has slowly started to catch on in Europe. Urban farming could even allow land exploited by single-culture farming to be reforested, Riemann said.

“We moved the forests in order to have fields,” he laments, noting that now farmers like him can bring “some of the food production back into the cities where you can grow on much smaller land and space optimized in height.”

His farm uses 1 liter of water per kilogram of produce, or 40 times less than underground farms and 250 times less than in fields, he says. The names of his clients remain confidential, but they include caterers, restaurants and even supermarkets.

According to a poll conducted by the Danish Farmers Union, 95 percent of Danes are ready to change their consumer behavior to protect the environment.

Nordic Harvest’s products are however not labelled as organic.

Topics: Vertical farm Denmark Nordic Harvest

Related

Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in aging Japan
Business & Economy
Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in aging Japan
Special A futuristic vertical farm now blooms in Karachi’s old yarn factory video
Pakistan
A futuristic vertical farm now blooms in Karachi’s old yarn factory

Egypt allocates EGP 28bn to help exporters in 2019, 2020

A trader works at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo, Egypt September 20, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 43 min 51 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt allocates EGP 28bn to help exporters in 2019, 2020

Egypt allocates EGP 28bn to help exporters in 2019, 2020
  • Maait added that 50 of the exporting companies received payments of EGP 1.1 billion at the end of last November, in coordination with the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire and the Export Development Bank of Egypt
Updated 43 min 51 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said that the government has distributed EGP 28 billion ($1.78 billion) in export subsidies to exporting companies from January 2019 until the end of December 2020.

Maait added in a press conference that the share of the immediate payment initiative that was launched last month, and which will continue until the end of the year, will be EGP 20 billion, in addition to EGP 8 billion for other initiatives for exporters.

The immediate payment initiative to support exports includes exporting companies giving up 15 percent of their dues in exchange for the immediate and full cash payment of all overdue dues to exporters.

Maait pointed out that the number of companies that have submitted for the immediate payment initiative since its launch has reached 1,580.

He explained that it is an optional, not mandatory, initiative.

Maait added that 50 of the exporting companies received payments of EGP 1.1 billion at the end of last November, in coordination with the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire and the Export Development Bank of Egypt.

Mervat Sultan, chairperson of the Export Development Bank, said that the bank had disbursed about EGP 585 million for 20 exporting companies since the implementation of the immediate payment initiative

Sultan added that the immediate payment initiative to support exporters had restored confidence between the government and the private sector.

The National Bank and the Export Development Bank of Egypt each have EGP 8 billion worth of shares in the initiative; Banque Misr has EGP 5 billion, and Banque de Caire has shares of EGP 2 billion.

Hani Cassis, chairman of Mintra Paper Co., said that his company obtained EGP 50 million through Banque Misr for its outstanding dues.

Meanwhile, a Trade Representation Authority study revealed opportunities to increase chemical industries exports by about $2 billion (EGP 31.2 billion) to about 37 countries.

The study added that these markets offer other export opportunities for many Egyptian services, goods and products not previously capitalised upon.

Khaled Abul-Makarem, chairman of the Export Council for Chemical Industries, said that the study monitored nine target markets in Africa, namely, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia, Djibouti and Ghana, with an estimated volume of export opportunities of about $1 million.

He added that the targeted Arab markets include Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Sudan.

The estimated volume of export opportunities available to the markets of these countries is about $333 million.

 

Topics: Egypt economy

Related

Special Egypt prepares to transport royal mummies to Fustat Museum
Middle-East
Egypt prepares to transport royal mummies to Fustat Museum
Special Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins
Middle-East
Last round of Egyptian parliamentary elections begins

Latest updates

Giant ‘vertical farm’ opens in Denmark
Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters
Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters
Saudi Arabia in top 20 list for coronavirus research globally
Saudi Arabia in top 20 list for coronavirus research globally
Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing
Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.