Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears
An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray conflict cooks dinner as her child holds on to her back, at the Um Raquba refugee camp in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state. (AFP)
Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears
  PM says northern forces which federal troops have fought for a month are incapable of mounting an insurgency
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s government denied on Monday that northern forces whom its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp.
Federal troops have seized the regional capital Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and declared an end to their month-long offensive.
But TPLF leaders say they are fighting back on various fronts around Mekelle. Ethiopia experts fear a drawn-out insurgency with a destabilising impact around east Africa.
“The criminal clique pushed a patently false narrative that its fighters and supporters are battle-hardened and well-armed, posing the risk of protracted insurgency in the rugged mountains of Tigray,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement.
“It also claimed that it has managed to undertake strategic retreat with all its capability and regional government apparatus intact. The reality is the criminal clique is thoroughly defeated and in disarray, with insignificant capability to mount a protracted insurgency.” There was no immediate TPLF response.
With communications largely down and access for humanitarian workers and media restricted, Reuters has not been able to verify claims from all sides on the state of fighting.
A United Nations security team seeking to access Shimelba refugee camp, one of four for Eritrean refugees in Tigray, was blocked and fired at on Sunday, two diplomatic sources said.
The sources declined to give more details, saying the full circumstances were unclear. There was no immediate comment from the government, TPLF or United Nations.

The conflict, which has its roots in Abiy's pushback against Tigrayans' past dominance of federal government and military posts, is thought to have killed thousands of people.

The conflict, which has its roots in Abiy’s pushback against Tigrayans’ past dominance of federal government and military posts, is thought to have killed thousands of people.
It has also sent nearly 50,000 refugees fleeing to Sudan, seen TPLF rockets fired into Eritrea, stirred ethnic divisions, and led to the disarming of Tigrayans in Ethiopia’s peacekeeping contingency combating Al-Qaeda-linked militants in Somalia.
The United Nations and aid agencies are pressing for safe access to Tigray, which is home to more than 5 million people and where 600,000 relied on food aid even before the war.
However, two senior aid officials told Reuters over the weekend that looting and lawlessness meant the region was still too dangerous to dispatch convoys.
The government says that with peace restored, its priorities are the welfare of Tigrayans and return of refugees. But some residents, diplomats and the TPLF say clashes persist, with protests and looting also reported in Mekelle on Friday.
The TPLF dominated government for nearly three decades, until Abiy took office in 2018 and began democratic reforms.
The party accuses him of seeking to centralize power at the expense of Ethiopia’s 10 regions and says Tigrayan officials were unfairly targeted in a crackdown on corruption and rights abuses.

The government denies that and accuses TPLF leaders of treason for attacking federal forces in early November.

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff

Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff
  • As an additional measure, PIA pilots will be paid 50 hours guaranteed allowance instead of 75
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will introduce a 50 percent cut in salaries and bonuses for its aircraft engineers from next year, its spokesman said on Monday.

PIA is a state-run entity that has incurred billions of rupees of losses in the past few years, with the government trying several measures to cut down the national carrier’s annual losses and approving bailout packages to keep it financially afloat.

“The special salaries and allowances of aircraft engineers will be reduced by 50 percent from January 2021,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Arab News. “This has been done to rationalize the resources and allowances of our engineering staff.” 

He said the move would be implemented to a “more realistic level” depending on employees’ qualifications and licensing.

“A lot of PIA engineers were getting the allowances for equipment that is not part of our fleet now such as (the) Boeing 747 and a few Airbuses. This move will not save much finances to the organization, but it will bring a realistic and just allowance structure.” 

As an additional measure, PIA pilots will be paid 50 hours guaranteed allowance instead of 75.

“Pilots were getting flying allowances with a minimum guarantee of 75 hours which have also been rationalized, and now they will get benefit after flying for 50 hours,” Khan said, adding that the airline was going through “a lot of changes” to improve performance and viability.

“We have just introduced a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) through which we expect 2,500 people to benefit. It is in the pipeline as all the preparations have been finalized and and notification has been issued today. The persons who will avail the scheme will leave PIA on 31 Dec. 2020.”

The cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee approved PKR12.87 billion ($80.36 million), as the Aviation Division’s summary for cash support last month, as the cost of the VSS to be paid in two-and-a-half years.

The aviation sector is among the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, directly affecting global travel demand and forcing airlines to revise their strategies and financial plans.

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Pakistan’s national carrier announces 50% pay cut for engineering staff
Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends
Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy
Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy

