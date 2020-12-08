You are here

  • Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

In this file photo taken on March 8, 2016 Army General Lloyd Austin III, commander of the US Central Command, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Biden has known Austin at least since the general’s years leading US and coalition troops in Iraq while Biden was vice president
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
Biden selected Austin over the longtime front-runner candidate, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official and Biden supporter who would have been the first woman to serve as defense secretary. Biden also had considered Jeh Johnson, a former Pentagon general counsel and former secretary of homeland defense.
The impending nomination of Austin was confirmed by four people with knowledge of the pick who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the selection hadn’t been formally announced.
As a career military officer, the 67-year-old Austin is likely to face opposition from some in Congress and in the defense establishment who believe in drawing a clear line between civilian and military leadership of the Pentagon. Although many previous defense secretaries have served briefly in the military, only two — George C. Marshall and James Mattis — have been career officers. Marshall also served as secretary of state.
Like Mattis, Austin would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defense secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defense in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position.
One of the people who confirmed the pick said Austin’s selection was about choosing the best possible person but acknowledged that pressure had built to name a candidate of color and that Austin’s stock had risen in recent days.
Austin is a 1975 graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and served 41 years in uniform.
Biden has known Austin at least since the general’s years leading US and coalition troops in Iraq while Biden was vice president. Austin was commander in Baghdad of the Multinational Corps-Iraq in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president, and he returned to lead US troops from 2010 through 2011.
Austin also served in 2012 as the first Black vice chief of staff of the Army, the service’s No. 2-ranking position. A year later he assumed command of US Central Command, where he fashioned and began implementing a US military strategy for rolling back the Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria.
Austin retired from the Army in 2016, and he would need a congressional waiver of the legal requirement that a former member of the military be out of uniform at least seven years before serving as secretary of defense. That waiver has been granted only twice — most recently in the case of Mattis, the retired Marine general who served as President Donald Trump’s first Pentagon chief.
The Mattis period at the Pentagon is now viewed by some as evidence of why a recently retired military officer should serve as defense secretary only in rare exceptions. Although Mattis remains widely respected for his military prowess and intellect, critics say he tended to surround himself with military officers at the expense of a broader civilian perspective. He resigned in December 2018 in protest of Trump’s policies.
Loren DeJonge Schulman, who spent 10 years in senior staff positions at the Pentagon and the National Security Council, said she understands why Biden would seek out candidates with a deep understanding of the military. However, she worries that appointing a general to a political role could prolong some of the damage caused by Trump’s politicization of the military.
“But retired generals are not one-for-one substitutes of civilian leaders,” she said. “General officers bring different skills and different perspectives, and great generals do not universally make good appointees.”
Austin has a reputation for strong leadership, integrity and a sharp intellect. He would not be a prototypical defense secretary, not just because of his 41-year military career but also because he has shied from the public eye. It would be an understatement to say he was a quiet general; although he testified before Congress, he gave few interviews and preferred not to speak publicly about military operations.
When he did speak, Austin did not mince words. In 2015, in describing how the Islamic State army managed a year earlier to sweep across the Syrian border to grab control of large swaths of northern and western Iraq, Austin said the majority of Iraqi Sunnis simply refused to fight for their government.
“They allowed — and in some cases facilitated — Daesh’s push through the country,” Austin said.
He earned the admiration of the Obama administration for his work in Iraq and at Central Command, although he disagreed with Obama’s decision to pull out of Iraq entirely in December 2011.
Austin was involved in the Iraq War from start to finish. He served as an assistant commander of the 3rd Infantry Division during the invasion of Iraq in March 2003 and oversaw the withdrawal in 2011. When Austin retired in 2016, Obama praised his “character and competence,” as well as his judgment and leadership.
Like many retired generals, Austin has served on corporate boards. He is a member of the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies.
Word of Austin’s selection broke a day before a meeting between Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and civil rights groups, many of whom had pushed the president-elect to pick more Black Cabinet members.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist, said Monday: “It’s a good choice that I think many in the civil rights community would support. It’s the first time we have seen a person of color in that position. That means something, in a global view, especially after such an antagonistic relationship we had with the previous administration.”
Sharpton, who is set to be in the meeting with Biden on Tuesday, called the choice “a step in the right direction but not the end of the walk.”
Politico first reported Biden’s selection of Austin.

Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 08 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine

Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine
  • Government accused of ‘political grandstanding’ in haste to bring vaccine into market
Updated 08 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer, said on Monday that it has applied for emergency use of Covishield, the first vaccine to be made in India for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), even as experts questioned the timing of the move. 

“As promised before the end of 2020 @seruminstindia has applied for emergency use authorization for the first made in India vaccine, COVISHIELD,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the SII, tweeted on Monday.

“This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Narendra Modi for the invaluable support,” he added.

The announcement followed news on Sunday reporting that Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, had become the first company to apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

With more than 9.7 million infections and 141,000 deaths reported as of Monday, India is racing against time to contain the outbreak and daily spike in new cases and fatalities.

Experts, however, said the timing of the move is highly suspect, especially since the trial is still not complete.

“If a vaccine is used based on a half-baked trial, it is wrong … I don’t think the third stage of the trial is complete. Safety and infrastructure are two important parts in introducing any vaccine into the market,” Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, a doctor in the western Indian city of Pune, told Arab News.

Bhondwe, who is also a member of the Indian Medical Association, a premier medical body, added: “It is only when the trial is complete that you know about the side effects of the vaccine.”

He cited the example of a 40-year-old man, from the southern Indian city of Chennai, who sought $6 million in compensation from the SII two weeks ago, for developing “serious neurological and psychological symptoms” after taking a trial dose of the Covishield vaccine. The complainant also demanded the testing, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine to be “stopped immediately.”

“If you approve a vaccine after an incomplete trial, it’s like playing with the lives of the people. This should not happen,” Bhondwe said, before questioning the “existing infrastructure in India to handle the vaccine distribution.”

“Both the Pfizer vaccine and the SII one need ultra-cold storage. In India, we don’t have facilities for ultra-cold storage everywhere,” he explained. 

“Therefore, this rush to bring in vaccines is very dangerous,” he said.

It is a thought echoed by renowned virologist Dr. Jacob T. John, from the Christian Medical College in the southern Indian city of Vellore.

“The rush to bring vaccines into the market is driven by credit and profit, which I feel is not good,” he said, voicing concerns over the SII’s alleged attempts “to suppress the voice of Chennai-based individuals who claim to have suffered serious side effects after taking the vaccine shot.”

“I don’t know how to trust the SII after the incident. My respect for the institute is shattered after they failed to behave properly with the victim,” John told Arab News.

Pfizer and SII officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday. 

Both the SII and Pfizer’s moves follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-city vaccine tour on Nov. 28 to get a “first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavor to vaccinate its citizens.”

The premier’s tour included a visit to the SII, the Zydus Cadila plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat and the Bharat BioTech company in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

John, however, termed the visit a publicity stunt.

“Modi visiting the vaccine companies is just publicity for himself. India has not spent even a single penny in researching for a vaccine, but the Prime Minister of India wants credit for the vaccine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based researcher on global health Dr. Anant Bhan drew attention to the lack of studies behind the production of the vaccine.

“Pfizer has done no study in India…If the vaccine is produced in India for Indian people, it will concern me,” Bhan told Arab News.

“The regulator should have strong control over such vaccines, and everything should be placed in the public domain. How are they addressing safety concerns?” he asked.

Arab News reached out to Dr. Vinod K. Paul, the government’s principal scientific advisor, but he declined to comment.

Bhan also highlighted the fact that the SII data was not in the public domain. 

“They have to explain on what basis they are asking permission to produce the vaccine. We want more transparency and data in the public domain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhondwe questioned the silence of the country’s political leadership.

“The prime minister and health ministry officials know everything. They know that the vaccine is still in the trial stage. But they want to show the people that they are doing something. It is political grandstanding,” he said.

