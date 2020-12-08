Saudi competition authority aims to increase consumer welfare: Governor

You are here

The General Authority for Competition aims to cut prices through the application of the competition law. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

  • The authority is closely monitoring the markets to ensure that prices are subject to supply and demand
Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

The General Authority for Competition (GAC) plays a key role in the macroeconomy of Saudi Arabia, focusing on increasing the welfare of consumers, encouraging market competition and clamping down on large companies that seek to control small players, Abdulaziz Alzoom, Governor of GAC, told Argaam in an exclusive.

The authority is closely monitoring the markets to ensure that prices are subject to supply and demand, rather than cartels among various players, Alzoom said.

GAC aims to cut prices through the application of the competition law and removing obstacles for new market entrants to enhance competition and boost investments.

Increased market competition push companies to raise spending on development and innovation, while monopolists lack the incentive to innovate, Alzoom pointed out.

Monopolies are large in some markets, he said, adding that GAC is seeking to reduce economic concentration and strengthen competition in the markets.

Some companies might exhibit misconduct with small and medium-sized businesses, driven by their extended market power. This misconduct may include the formation of price cartels, abuse of dominance, and formation of cartels in public tenders. GAC ensures to prevent and clamp down on these practices, Alzoom explained.

Meanwhile, the more competition is found the more options are available for customers. Monopolies do not provide alternative options for consumers.

“When a single company was operating in the telecommunications sector, we had a few, expensive options. More options have become available, as the number of sector players increased,” Alzoom noted.

Highlighting GAC’s role during the COVID-19 crisis, the top official affirmed that the authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, the Consumer Protection Association (CPA) and Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), is working to control violations, price hikes or monopoly of commodities.

“GAC has succeeded in alleviating the crisis impact on Saudi nationals through controlling prices and supply chains,” he added.

Elsewhere, Alzoom added that GAC also finalized its strategy for the next five years.

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co. obtained commercial franchise rights from France-based sporting goods and equipment provider, Decathlon Co., for 10 years from opening the first store.

2) Shareholders of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) approved, on Dec. 6, the capital increase through SR100 million ($26.66 million) rights issue.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Amiantit) said subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 7, 2020.

4) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved the resignation of the board director and CEO, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021.

5) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co.'s (TADCO) board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing capital to SR150 million instead of SR100 million through offering rights issue shares.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry's board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing the company’s capital, seeking a hike by SR145 million instead of SR143.33 million through rights issue shares.

7) Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) inked a binding and conditional agreement to fully acquire Jazel Investments Ltd. for SR410.03 million.

8) Middle East Paper Co.'s (MEPCO) board of directors approved the establishment of tissue paper and hygienic paper jumbo rolls production plant at an estimated cost of SR338 million.

9) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years for its next session, starting Feb. 13, 2021.

10) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 35 cents to reach $48.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 31 cents to reach $45.45/bbl.

