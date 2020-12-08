You are here

Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns

Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company appointed a new chief executive, effective January next year. (Courtesy Petro Rabigh)
Updated 08 December 2020
Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns

Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved on Monday, Dec. 7, the resignation of the board director and chief executive officer (CEO), Nasser Damsheq Al-Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021, citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors appointed Eng. Othman Ali Al-Ghamdi as a board member and CEO, effective from Jan. 1, 2021.

The appointment is pending the approval of the upcoming general assembly meeting.

Al-Ghamdi has 30 years of diversified experience in refining and petrochemical business with various assignments in wholly-owned refineries, domestic joint ventures (JVs), and Saudi Aramco’s international JVs in China and South Korea.

Currently, he holds the position of CEO at Saudi Aramco Mobile Refinery Ltd. since July 2019.

Al-Ghamdi completed his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in 1990, and subsequently earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration at KFUPM in 1997.

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co. obtained commercial franchise rights from France-based sporting goods and equipment provider, Decathlon Co., for 10 years from opening the first store.

2) Shareholders of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) approved, on Dec. 6, the capital increase through SR100 million ($26.66 million) rights issue.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Amiantit) said subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 7, 2020.

4) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved the resignation of the board director and CEO, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021.

5) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co.'s (TADCO) board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing capital to SR150 million instead of SR100 million through offering rights issue shares.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry's board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing the company’s capital, seeking a hike by SR145 million instead of SR143.33 million through rights issue shares.

7) Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) inked a binding and conditional agreement to fully acquire Jazel Investments Ltd. for SR410.03 million.

8) Middle East Paper Co.'s (MEPCO) board of directors approved the establishment of tissue paper and hygienic paper jumbo rolls production plant at an estimated cost of SR338 million.

9) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years for its next session, starting Feb. 13, 2021.

10) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 35 cents to reach $48.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 31 cents to reach $45.45/bbl.

