Petro Rabigh appoints new CEO as Nasser Al-Mahasher resigns

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved on Monday, Dec. 7, the resignation of the board director and chief executive officer (CEO), Nasser Damsheq Al-Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021, citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors appointed Eng. Othman Ali Al-Ghamdi as a board member and CEO, effective from Jan. 1, 2021.

The appointment is pending the approval of the upcoming general assembly meeting.

Al-Ghamdi has 30 years of diversified experience in refining and petrochemical business with various assignments in wholly-owned refineries, domestic joint ventures (JVs), and Saudi Aramco’s international JVs in China and South Korea.

Currently, he holds the position of CEO at Saudi Aramco Mobile Refinery Ltd. since July 2019.

Al-Ghamdi completed his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in 1990, and subsequently earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration at KFUPM in 1997.

Powered by Argaam