Saudi insurance sector to see more mergers in 2021: SAMA official

The insurance sector is relatively new in the Kingdom and lacks adequate competency. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector is expected to witness more mergers in 2021, Al-Arabiya TV reported, citing Abdullah Al Towaijri, Head of Insurance Companies Control Department at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Al Towaijri noted that the insurance sector has reached a stage of maturity to recognize the need for consolidation of capital.

Merger is a feasible option for small-cap insurers to raise their capital, he said, adding that it is also an excellent option to form stronger financial entities amid the large number of players in the market.

The insurance sector is relatively new in the Kingdom and lacks adequate competency, and given the large number of players the available competencies are distributed, Al Towaijri said.

Mergers help concentrate the competencies and create more financially solvent entities that offer better and innovative services and products, he added.

SAMA provides support and advice for companies that seek to merge, said the official, adding that foreign insurance companies are part of the market and are free to assess available options for expansion.

The Saudi insurance market has seen the merger between Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. and Metlife AIG ANB Cooperative Insurance Co. in March. Meanwhile, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance and Al Ahlia Insurance announced on Dec. 6 the effectiveness of the merger resolution, according to Argaam data.

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co. obtained commercial franchise rights from France-based sporting goods and equipment provider, Decathlon Co., for 10 years from opening the first store.

2) Shareholders of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) approved, on Dec. 6, the capital increase through SR100 million ($26.66 million) rights issue.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Amiantit) said subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 7, 2020.

4) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved the resignation of the board director and CEO, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021.

5) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co.'s (TADCO) board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing capital to SR150 million instead of SR100 million through offering rights issue shares.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry's board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing the company’s capital, seeking a hike by SR145 million instead of SR143.33 million through rights issue shares.

7) Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) inked a binding and conditional agreement to fully acquire Jazel Investments Ltd. for SR410.03 million.

8) Middle East Paper Co.'s (MEPCO) board of directors approved the establishment of tissue paper and hygienic paper jumbo rolls production plant at an estimated cost of SR338 million.

9) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years for its next session, starting Feb. 13, 2021.

10) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 35 cents to reach $48.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 31 cents to reach $45.45/bbl.

