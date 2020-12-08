Goldman Sachs shifts to full ownership of China securities joint venture

You are here

The terms of the Goldman Sachs deal have not yet been made public. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Most of the international banks in China own 51 percent of their securities businesses
  • Goldman Sachs previously indicated it would double its headcount in China to 600 people by 2025
Reuters

HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs Group has signed a pact to buy out its China joint venture partner to make it the most advanced foreign bank to take full ownership of a mainland securities business.
The process to boost its stake in the Goldman Sachs Gao Hua (GSGH) venture from 51 percent to 100 percent has also been initiated with regulators, according to an internal memo issued on Tuesday to staff of the Wall Street bank.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong confirmed the memo content.
Most of the international banks in China own 51 percent of their securities businesses, which typically house investment banking operations, with a Chinese partner.
JPMorgan took 71 percent of its joint venture in November when it bought an extra 20 percent stake in the mainland business and analysts believe it could be the next in line to move to full ownership. JPMorgan declined to comment.
Credit Suisse flagged in July it wanted to own 100 percent of its China securities venture but declined to comment on how advanced it was in the process.
Goldman has previously indicated it would double its headcount in China to 600 people by 2025 as part of its expansion plans.
The terms of the Goldman Sachs deal have not yet been made public.
Unlike most of the other China JVs, Goldman had day-to-day operational control of its business, which offers investment banking services such as equities and bond underwriting and deal advice, even with its minority ownership.
Full ownership could allow foreign banks to expand their operations in the multi-trillion-dollar Chinese financial sector, and better integrate them with their global businesses.
“One hundred percent ownership of our franchise on the mainland represents a significant commitment to and investment in China, outlined in our China strategic plan,” the Goldman memo said.

Saudi insurance sector to see more mergers in 2021: SAMA official

Argaam

Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector is expected to witness more mergers in 2021, Al-Arabiya TV reported, citing Abdullah Al Towaijri, Head of Insurance Companies Control Department at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Al Towaijri noted that the insurance sector has reached a stage of maturity to recognize the need for consolidation of capital.

Merger is a feasible option for small-cap insurers to raise their capital, he said, adding that it is also an excellent option to form stronger financial entities amid the large number of players in the market.

The insurance sector is relatively new in the Kingdom and lacks adequate competency, and given the large number of players the available competencies are distributed, Al Towaijri said.

Mergers help concentrate the competencies and create more financially solvent entities that offer better and innovative services and products, he added.

SAMA provides support and advice for companies that seek to merge, said the official, adding that foreign insurance companies are part of the market and are free to assess available options for expansion.

The Saudi insurance market has seen the merger between Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. and Metlife AIG ANB Cooperative Insurance Co. in March. Meanwhile, Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance and Al Ahlia Insurance announced on Dec. 6 the effectiveness of the merger resolution, according to Argaam data.

Powered by Argaam

