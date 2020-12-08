10 things to watch on Tadawul today

You are here

Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co. obtained commercial franchise rights from France-based sporting goods and equipment provider, Decathlon Co., for 10 years from opening the first store.

2) Shareholders of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) approved, on Dec. 6, the capital increase through SR100 million ($26.66 million) rights issue.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Amiantit) said subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 7, 2020.

4) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved the resignation of the board director and CEO, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021.

5) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co.'s (TADCO) board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing capital to SR150 million instead of SR100 million through offering rights issue shares.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry's board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing the company’s capital, seeking a hike by SR145 million instead of SR143.33 million through rights issue shares.

7) Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) inked a binding and conditional agreement to fully acquire Jazel Investments Ltd. for SR410.03 million.

8) Middle East Paper Co.'s (MEPCO) board of directors approved the establishment of tissue paper and hygienic paper jumbo rolls production plant at an estimated cost of SR338 million.

9) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years for its next session, starting Feb. 13, 2021.

10) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 35 cents to reach $48.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 31 cents to reach $45.45/bbl.

HONG KONG: Goldman Sachs Group has signed a pact to buy out its China joint venture partner to make it the most advanced foreign bank to take full ownership of a mainland securities business.
The process to boost its stake in the Goldman Sachs Gao Hua (GSGH) venture from 51 percent to 100 percent has also been initiated with regulators, according to an internal memo issued on Tuesday to staff of the Wall Street bank.
A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong confirmed the memo content.
Most of the international banks in China own 51 percent of their securities businesses, which typically house investment banking operations, with a Chinese partner.
JPMorgan took 71 percent of its joint venture in November when it bought an extra 20 percent stake in the mainland business and analysts believe it could be the next in line to move to full ownership. JPMorgan declined to comment.
Credit Suisse flagged in July it wanted to own 100 percent of its China securities venture but declined to comment on how advanced it was in the process.
Goldman has previously indicated it would double its headcount in China to 600 people by 2025 as part of its expansion plans.
The terms of the Goldman Sachs deal have not yet been made public.
Unlike most of the other China JVs, Goldman had day-to-day operational control of its business, which offers investment banking services such as equities and bond underwriting and deal advice, even with its minority ownership.
Full ownership could allow foreign banks to expand their operations in the multi-trillion-dollar Chinese financial sector, and better integrate them with their global businesses.
“One hundred percent ownership of our franchise on the mainland represents a significant commitment to and investment in China, outlined in our China strategic plan,” the Goldman memo said.

