Hong Kong to limit dining, close gyms and beauty salons to curb coronavirus

Hong Kong to limit dining, close gyms and beauty salons to curb coronavirus
Hong Kong authorities last week asked most civil servants to work from home, limited gatherings to no more than two people and closed bars. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Hong Kong to limit dining, close gyms and beauty salons to curb coronavirus

Hong Kong to limit dining, close gyms and beauty salons to curb coronavirus
  • ‘This wave is more complicated and more severe than the last wave’
  • ‘If we don’t control it strictly, there will be bigger risks’
HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Tuesday the city would once again ban dining in restaurants after 6p.m. (1000 GMT) and close all gyms and beauty salons, to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the densely packed financial hub.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government would also study additional relief measures for the industries affected by the latest restrictions that take effect on Thursday, having been enforced and lifted repeatedly this year.
“The situation is very worrying. This wave is more complicated and more severe than the last wave. The confirmed cases are widely spread out,” Lam told reporters at a weekly media briefing.
“If we don’t control it strictly, there will be bigger risks. This time we will roll out suppressing measures aimed at limiting foot traffic flow on the streets.”
The health authorities said on Tuesday those arriving in Hong Kong would be required to take an extra coronavirus test three weeks after their arrival, in addition to the tests required immediately after landing and toward the end of their mandatory two-week quarantine.
The measure was intended to curb the spread of the virus from imported cases, the authorities said.
On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 78 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 6,976.
The authorities lask week asked most civil servants to work from home, limited gatherings to no more than two people and closed bars. But the streets were still filled with people over the weekend, Lam said.

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial
  • Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday
  • Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot
LONDON: Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.
An early riser, Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.
Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Keenan, as she received the jab from a nurse originally from the Philippines in front of a photographer and TV crew.
“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
Keenan, known as Maggie to her friends, is a former jewelry shop assistant who only retired four years ago. She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.
Video footage shows her wearing a medical mask along with a blue t-shirt and cardigan while she receives the shot from nurse May Parsons.
Parsons, who has worked in Britain’s National Health Service for 24 years, said the last few months had been tough on everyone but it felt like there was now light at the end of the tunnel.
Britain is the worst-hit European country from COVID-19, with over 61,000 deaths, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to turn the tide against the disease by rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the United States or European Union.


The mass inoculation will fuel hope that the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has crushed economies and killed more than 1.5 million, although ultra-cold storage and tricky logistics will limit its use for now.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England, said they both found it very emotional watching the vaccine program roll out.
The BBC also carried an interview with another elderly lady who will receive the vaccine today, very upset after she lost her husband from COVID-19 earlier in the year.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.
About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with care home residents and carers, the over 80s and some health service workers the top priority to get them.

 

