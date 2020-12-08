You are here

  • Home
  • Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year

Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year

Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year
1 / 2
Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had lived in exile in France, speaks during his trial at Iran’s Revolutionary Court in Tehran. (Mizan News Agency via AFP)
Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year
2 / 2
Iranian officials have accused arch-foe the US and government opponents living in exile of fomenting the unrest. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmeg9

Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year

Iran upholds death sentence against France-based journalist it caught last year
  • Ruhollah Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017
Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Tuesday its Supreme Court had upheld a death sentence against a high-profile dissident journalist who was captured last year in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, after years in exile in France.
Ruhollah Zam, whose Amadnews social media feed had more than 1 million followers, was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017.
“Yes, the Supreme Court ... has upheld the sentence passed by the Revolutionary Court in this case,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a judiciary website.
The son of a pro-reform Shiite cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France. In October 2019, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it had “trapped” Zam in a “complex operation using intelligence deception.” It did not say where the operation took place.
Iranian officials have accused arch-foe the United States and government opponents living in exile of fomenting the unrest, which began in late 2017 as protests about economic hardship and spread nationwide.
Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.
Zam’s Amadnews feed was suspended by messaging service Telegram in 2018 for fomenting violence but has reappeared under another name.

Topics: Iran media

Related

Press-rights group urges Iran to release journalist jailed for BBC interview
Media
Press-rights group urges Iran to release journalist jailed for BBC interview
Iran sentences journalist to death, clamps down on jailed female activists
Middle-East
Iran sentences journalist to death, clamps down on jailed female activists

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
  • One protester shot dead by guards at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya
  • Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Two protesters were shot dead on Tuesday in renewed demonstrations against Kurdish political parties in the northern, Kurdish-run region of Iraq, two local officials said.
The officials, including a health source, said one protester had been shot dead by guards of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya.
Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya, said a health source and a local official who asked not to be identified.
Five people have now been killed and scores wounded in protests in the past 24 hours. Hospital sources and local officials said the death toll in demonstrations on Monday had risen to three.
Protests over unpaid salaries spread on Tuesday to at least six towns near Sulaimaniya, with angry crowds setting ablaze political parties’ headquarters and local government buildings.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Sulaimaniya for several days, demanding their salaries be paid and criticizing the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the Sulaimaniya area.
The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Iraq’s oil revenues have sunk.

Topics: Kurdistan region of Iraq Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Sulaimaniya

Related

Update Baghdad, Kurdistan Regional Government agree to end disputes
Middle-East
Baghdad, Kurdistan Regional Government agree to end disputes
Nechirvan Barzani elected president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Middle-East
Nechirvan Barzani elected president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Latest updates

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Khartoum on official visit
Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Khartoum on official visit
Tamimi Markets launches UK’s Sainsbury’s across KSA stores
US to announce sanctions on Iran's 'ambassador' to Houthis
US to announce sanctions on Iran's 'ambassador' to Houthis
Gargash says GCC relation with Egypt integral for regional peace
Gargash says GCC relation with Egypt integral for regional peace

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.