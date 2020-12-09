You are here

Saudi female students promote Arabic, Islamic content for online encyclopedia

Updated 09 December 2020

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Updated 09 December 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Hundreds of female students from a Saudi university have been using their language skills to promote Arab and Islamic content in a global online encyclopedia.
Almost 400 articles have been translated from English into Arabic by 365 students from King Khalid University’s department of languages and translation for use on the Wikipedia platform.
The initiative has formed part
of the Wiki Dawwin project adopted by the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives’ (Darah) publishing house, represented by its center for digital content.
The work was supervised by faculty members via remote courses offered by the center to female students and translated articles were published after being edited and approved for Wikipedia use.
Dr. Zuhair Al-Shehri, dean of the college of social sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and adviser and director of the Wiki Dawwin project, told Arab News that one of the main aims of the program was to enrich the Arabic content on Wikipedia.
He said this had been done by creating articles and developing and translating them to highlight the history and civilizations of the Kingdom, and the Arab and Islamic worlds.
“The project goals are to work to bridge the gap between Saudi users of the internet and the percentage of digital content, publishing digital materials on the history of the Kingdom and rooting published materials to support Arabic content in various fields, especially educational and cultural areas,” he added.
To help achieve project targets, partnerships have been established with universities and cultural and tourism bodies, and a number of digital enrichment training programs have also been launched.
Al-Shehri said there was a lack of diverse and reliable Arabic content in many areas, especially those related to historical and civilizational subject matter.
“For example, we find that in every province of Saudi Arabia an enormous balance and richness of the cultural heritage of antiquities, landmarks, experiences, and various development in all fields that need to be edited and enriched in this encyclopedia.

FASTFACTS

“Saudi Arabia’s history needs qualitative and reliable articles, along with our Arab and Islamic history. It’s an urgent need for original works in order to bridge the gap and confront trends with significant goals, and the general voluntary enrichment encouragement and motivation for all people,” he added.
He noted that the university students had come up with their own ideas and taken responsibility for creating reliable content.
“Translation raises the level of linguistic abilities, builds bridges of cultural knowledge, and enriches interaction between Arabs and others who speak English, which is the leading global language.
“Undoubtedly, the implementation of qualitative, reliable, and voluntary initiatives such as the Wiki Dawwin project, launched by educational and cultural institutions such as universities, contributes to achieving this reliability.”
Al-Shehri pointed out that although Wikipedia was free to use and had continuous interaction from participants, qualitative editing ensured the accumulation and building of clients and
active beneficiaries who encouraged and interacted with the historical truth.
“There are opportunities in this encyclopedia for historical enrichment based on sources such as documents, photos, references, etc., all of which support reliable historical enrichment,” he added.

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way

Updated 09 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way

Desert festivities are set to ring in the New Year, the Saudi way
  • Three-month event ‘Oasis Riyadh’ will feature a variety of recreational activities
Updated 09 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudis will be ringing in the New Year, the Saudi way, with celebrations that will last for three months for all to enjoy.
The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the International Company for Organizing Events and Activities, in cooperation with Seven Experience and Rotana audio and video company, has announced the latest luxury entertainment project set to debut in the heart of the Kingdom’s desert interior.
Dubbed “Oasis Riyadh,” the three-month-long event will feature a variety of recreational activities, such as concerts, traditional camping, and upscale restaurants. All will be held in the open air in a remote desert area in the north of Riyadh, and in compliance with coronavirus safety procedures.
The winter-themed events will witness performances by prominent Saudi artists, featuring many aesthetic elements. Activities will take the form of open-air concerts and sporting events, authentic desert camping experiences, and will include shopping pavilions with pop-ups from international and local brands to display and sell a range of unique products that match the event’s theme.

FASTFACT

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and the International Company for Organizing Events and Activities, in cooperation with Seven Experience and Rotana audio and video company, has announced the latest luxury entertainment project set to debut in the heart of the Kingdom’s desert interior.

Restaurants slated to open up pop-ups during the event include contemporary Japanese restaurant Zuma, Latin American fusion restaurant Amazonico, Italian kitchen Roberto’s, Greek seafood restaurant Nammos, and more.
“I’ve been living in Riyadh for two years now after moving from Alkhobar, and not once was I disappointed by any of the events that I visited,” said Osama Rami Z., a private sector worker.
“The organization has always been at peak performance and activities are plentiful, and after a few tough summer months, we can ring in the New Year and look forward to a good start to 2021.”

The event will be part of the “Ideas of Entertainment” initiative launched by GEA Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh last Wednesday. The initiative has been launched to boost the Kingdom’s entertainment sector post-pandemic. It is the first of 20 ideas that Al-Sheikh has previously promised to support.
As part of the initiative, Al-Sheikh called on all those interested in entertainment to share ideas and suggestions, and how to implement them, by sending a video clip to [email protected] He also announced that an award would be given to the top 20 ideas, provided that they were unique.
The GEA chief also lauded the role that all the GEA’s employees played in the advancement of the entertainment sector, and the efforts made to place the Kingdom prominently on the global entertainment map.

