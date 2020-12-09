You are here

Oman to give visa-free 10-day entry to 103 countries to boost tourism

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Al Maghseel beach in Salalah, Dhofar province, Oman August 22, 2016. Picture taken August 22, 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 09 December 2020
  • “Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,
DUBAI: Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.
Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.
“Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,” it said.
Oman last week said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gulf state resumed international flights on Oct. 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in coming few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on oil revenues.

Topics: tourism Oman visa

Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020

  • Egypt’s workers abroad sent home $22.1 billion between January and September this year
CAIRO: Egyptians abroad sent $22.1 billion back home in remittances between January and September this year, a year-on-year increase of 11.6 percent, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Remittances sent home by Egyptians living abroad have risen since the Arab world’s most populous country liberalized its currency exchange rate in November 2016 as part of economic reforms linked to a $12-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The amount sent home by Egypt’s citizens living abroad contributes significantly to the country’s cash reserves, especially at a time when it most needs it.

According to the central bank, between March and May, Egypt’s cash reserves began to decline as investors withdrew liquidity from emerging markets and the tourism sector suffered greatly due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Over the course of the three months, Egypt’s foreign-exchange reserves declined by about $9.4 billion, but on Sunday the central bank announced that reserves had begun to stabilize in June and now stood at $39.22 billion.

Topics: remittances Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

