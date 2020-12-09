SABIC unit invests in reverse engineering firm

You are here

Nusaned Investment, a Riyadh-based investment company owned by chemical manufacturing conglomerate SABIC, has signed an agreement to invest in DarTec Engineering Consulting. (Courtesy Nusaned Investment)
  • Nusaned to invest in DarTec Engineering Consulting
  • DarTec specialises in reverse engineering services
RIYADH: Nusaned Investment, a Riyadh-based investment company fully owned by chemical manufacturing conglomerate SABIC, has signed an agreement to invest in a firm involved in reverse engineering industrial parts for the energy, desalination, petrochemical and defense sectors.

The investment will be in DarTec Engineering Consulting, a company established in 2012 to provide advanced reverse engineering services to the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

“Investing in DarTec and partnering with such experienced founders fulfills Nusaned Investment’s mandate of investing in leading industrial SMEs in the Kingdom,” Faisal Al-Bahair, VP, Local Content & Business Development Unit and CEO of Nusaned Investment, said in a press statement.

“The services of DarTec will help the industrial sector localize the spare parts supply chain, shorten lead time, reduce spare parts cost and develop local talent in the new engineering sector.” 

Topics: SABIC Nusaned Investment DarTec Engineering Consulting

Oman to give visa-free 10-day entry to 103 countries to boost tourism

Oman to give visa-free 10-day entry to 103 countries to boost tourism

  • “Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,
DUBAI: Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.
Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.
“Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,” it said.
Oman last week said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gulf state resumed international flights on Oct. 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in coming few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on oil revenues.

Topics: tourism Oman visa

