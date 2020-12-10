You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost
Above, media freedom slogans are displayed at the front entrance to Taiwan’s CTi television building in Taipei on Nov. 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ju3bc

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost
  • The National Communications Commission said last month it would not renew CTi’s broadcasting license
  • Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party have denounced the regulator’s decision
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: A Taiwan television station at the center of a dispute over media freedom that could be forced off the air this week has received a boost to its online presence, a senior executive said on Thursday, as it prepares to shift its focus to the Internet.
Taiwan’s National Communications Commission said last month it would not renew CTi’s broadcasting license, citing evidence of interference from a tycoon with major business interests in China, amid fears of Beijing’s efforts to win support on the Chinese-claimed, democratic island.
CTi’s major shareholder, Tsai Eng-meng, runs one of China’s largest food firms, Want Want China Holdings.
The company and Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party have denounced the regulator’s decision not to renew the license as censorship aimed at silencing voices critical of President Tsai Ing-wen.
Tsai and her government have rejected that, saying the decision was made by an independent body and not subject to interference.
Sky Liang, the vice president of CTi’s news department, told Reuters it would keep broadcasting, but online, and that its YouTube channel had gained some 440,000 new subscribers in the last few weeks, taking its tally to 1.7 million.
“We’ve been forced to become new media. Doubtless this is a big challenge, but everyone has prepared themselves psychologically,” Liang said, adding they were looking at Instagram and Facebook as other areas for development.
The channel is due to go off air at midnight on Friday, though it has lodged a legal appeal to stop this.
Formerly a dictatorship, Taiwan is an exuberant democracy but it has a deeply partisan media, and many Taiwanese view CTi, which began operations in 1994, as being pro-China or “red media,” a reference to China’s ruling Communist Party.
Liang said that was an unfair, “malicious” accusation, and that they took neither instructions nor money from Beijing.
“I’ve been at CTi for a long time, and as a senior executive in the news department. I’ve never come under any pressure from China or (its) Taiwan Affairs Office on what news to report or not report.”

Topics: Taiwan

Related

Taiwan to shut down China-friendly tycoon’s news channel
Media
Taiwan to shut down China-friendly tycoon’s news channel
Offbeat
Taiwan, Thai TV stations sorry for Thatcher photo gaffes

Google announces 2020’s trending queries

Updated 09 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Google announces 2020’s trending queries

Google announces 2020’s trending queries
Updated 09 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Google has revealed its Year in Search results for Saudi Arabia. The annual lists share the most trending search queries that had the highest spike over a sustained period in 2020 compared to 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s e-learning platform Madrasti was the most trending search query in the Kingdom, surpassing searches for COVID-19 and Tawakkalna, which ranked second and third, respectively.

However, a love of sports was evident in Saudi Arabia with the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, rankings of the Saudi football league and other sports all making it among the top trending queries throughout the country. Searches for Aramco stock also trended this year.

While the US presidential elections were the fifth-most trending query in Saudi Arabia, under the people category, US President Donald Trump and American President-elect Joe Biden ranked first and third, respectively. A range of celebrities and social media influencers also trended this year including Heba Al-Hussein, Suzan Negm El-Deen, and Elham Ali.

On the entertainment front, El Brins, Amr Ikhlaa, Ibnat Al-Safeer, and Anta Atroq Baaby were the top-four trending movies and series in the country. Surprisingly, the game XO made a comeback as the top trending game in Saudi Arabia, followed by Among Us and another classic, Tic Tac Toe.

Dalia El-Fiki, Google’s communications and public affairs manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said: “I’m personally inspired by the top trending queries, because they reflect the adaptability and resilience of people, regardless of the circumstances.

“We are glad that Google Search helped both Saudis and residents to access the information they needed during these exceptional times and we hope to continue helping our users.”

The lists, which include the top trending searches, people, events, sports, series, and movies, are generated by looking at trillions of aggregated and anonymized searches. Spam and repetitive queries are then removed to build lists that reflect the spirit of 2020.
 

Topics: Google

Related

Google Trends tool ‘foretells stock movements’
Business & Economy
Google Trends tool ‘foretells stock movements’
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
Media
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Latest updates

Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost
Taiwan TV station in media freedom row gets Internet boost
Riu Dubai resort and splash park opens at Nakheel’s Deira Islands
Riu Dubai resort and splash park opens at Nakheel’s Deira Islands
SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch
SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.