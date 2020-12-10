CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation in November quickened to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent in October, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Month-on-month urban headline inflation slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.8 percent a month prior, the agency said.
Egypt’s November headline inflation accelerates to 5.7%
