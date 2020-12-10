Yemeni government, separatists start executing Riyadh pact, says Arab Coalition

You are here

A fighter loyal to Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the southern province of Abyan. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Consensus had been reached on a new cabinet of 24 ministers
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition in Yemen announced the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement on Thursday with a troop redeployment in the south ahead of a new government.
The agreement was brokered by Saudi Arabia to end a standoff between the internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which are both part of the coalition that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The coalition said it would begin supervising the separation of forces in Abyan governorate and that the redeployment is for military troops while security units will maintain their current role. 
The coalition will “continue to support the security units to carry out their essential tasks of maintaining security and stability and fighting terrorist organizations.”
The parties also agreed on a new cabinet of 24 ministers, including ministers from STC and Yemeni “political components,” and that the government would be announced “as soon as implementation of the military aspect is completed within one week.”
The conflict in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people and caused what the United Nations says is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

(with Reuters)

AP

  • Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv
AP

WASHINGTON: Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, marking the fourth Arab-Israel agreement in four months. As part of the deal, the U.S. will recognize Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara region.
As his time in office winds down, Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and the eventual opening of embassies. U.S. officials said it would also include joint overflight rights for airlines.
The White House said Trump and Morocco's King Mohammed VI had agreed in a conversation that Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”


The U.S. will also recognize the country's claim over Western Sahara, the former Spanish North African territory that has been a long-running dispute that has confounded international negotiators for decades, the White House said in a statement.
Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel as the administration seeks to expand its “Abraham Accords” framework, which began over the summer with an agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.
Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit and administration officials have also been trying to bring Saudi Arabia into the grouping.
“The president reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory and as such the president recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory,” the White House said.
During the conversation, the king agreed to resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.
All of these countries are geographically far removed from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making it easier to strike deals with Israel and the U.S. for their own particular interests. Morocco also has close ties with Saudi Arabia, which has given its tacit support to the normalization process with Israel, even at a time when peace making with the Palestinians is at a standstill.
Morocco, a country with centuries of Jewish history, has long been rumored to be ready to establish ties with Israel.
Before Israel’s establishment in 1948, Morocco was home to a large Jewish population, many of whose ancestors migrated to North Africa from Spain and Portugal during the Spanish Inquisition. Today, hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews trace their lineage to Morocco, making it one of the country’s largest sectors of Israeli society, and a small community of Jews, estimated at several thousand people, continues to live in Morocco.
The North African country has for years had informal ties with Israel.
Israel and Morocco established low-level diplomatic relations during the 1990s following Israel’s interim peace accords with the Palestinians, but those ties were suspended after the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000. Since then, however, the informal ties have continued, and an estimated 50,000 Israelis travel to Morocco each year on trips to learn about the Jewish community and retrace their family histories.

