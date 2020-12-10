You are here

GACO shareholders to vote on withholding 2019 dividend

GACO shareholders to vote on withholding 2019 dividend
(Argaam)
GACO shareholders to vote on withholding 2019 dividend

GACO shareholders to vote on withholding 2019 dividend
  • General meeting will also debate board-member remunerations, executive powers
RIYADH: Shareholders of Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. (GACO) are set to vote on withholding dividends for the fiscal year 2019 during an extraordinary general assembly meeting scheduled for Dec. 30, the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announced on Thursday.

The food and beverages company said in a bourse filing that shareholders would also vote on whether to change the firm’s core objectives and allow it to provide “loans, guarantees, and funds to GACO subsidiaries.”

In addition, they will discuss company affairs, including allowing the business to participate in other firms in a way “that enables it to control it through ownership or management” and it may also “establish companies on its own (with limited liability or closed joint stock),” the statement added.

It also revealed that the Dec. 30 meeting would debate amending articles related to remunerations for the board of directors and the powers of the chairman, deputy chairman, and the secretary.

Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to sign double tax avoidance agreement with Taiwan

Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to sign double tax avoidance agreement with Taiwan

Saudi Arabia becomes first Arab country to sign double tax avoidance agreement with Taiwan
  • Arrangement will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2021
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has become the first Arab country to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement with Taiwan, CNA, the Taiwanese state news agency, reported on Thursday.

Joanne Ou, a spokesperson for Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said that the agreement was signed in Riyadh on Dec. 2. The new tax agreement will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the CNA report, Saudi Arabia is Taiwan’s 13th largest trading partner and trade between the two countries was valued at $8.66 billion in 2019.

“As Saudi Arabia gradually shifts away from dependence on its oil exports, it is adopting a diversified economic policy that encourages foreign investment,” MOFA said in a statement.

“The latest tax agreement will help facilitate bilateral investment, trade, employment opportunities, technological exchange and cooperation on taxes and tariffs,” it added.

