Thursday trading: Tadawul declines marginally, Al-Samaani rises

Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

Thursday trading: Tadawul declines marginally, Al-Samaani rises

Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644. (AFP/File Photo)
  Total turnover reached SR11 billion ($2.933 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 95:92
Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

DUBAI: Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644.

Total turnover reached SR11 billion ($2.933 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 95:92.

Al-Samaani’s share rose in its first session after moving from the parallel market to the main market, with a maximum rate of SR271.60 - recording the highest closing since the listing - with trades amounting to about 195,000 shares.

Saudi Kayan closed at SR13.42, up 3 percent, amid trading of about 23.1 million shares.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved today, Dec. 10, registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

On the other hand, shares of Al Rajhi Bank and SABIC declined by 1 percent, to close at SR73.60 and SR97, respectively.

Shares of Jabal Omar, Riyad Bank, Savola Group, Mouwasat and Advanced ended their trading today, declining by rates ranging between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Updated 10 December 2020
Latest updates

Thursday trading: Tadawul declines marginally, Al-Samaani rises
Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644. (AFP/File Photo)
Barcelona’s Griezmann says ending Huawei contract over Uighurs claims
Barcelona’s Griezmann says ending Huawei contract over Uighurs claims
Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM Diab, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast
The Lebanese prosecutor probing this summer's port explosion in Beirut filed charges against Diab, and three former ministers, Lebanon's official news agency said. All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. (AP/AFP/File Photos)

