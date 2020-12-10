Thursday trading: Tadawul declines marginally, Al-Samaani rises

DUBAI: Saudi equities ended the session Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,644.

Total turnover reached SR11 billion ($2.933 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 95:92.

Al-Samaani’s share rose in its first session after moving from the parallel market to the main market, with a maximum rate of SR271.60 - recording the highest closing since the listing - with trades amounting to about 195,000 shares.

Saudi Kayan closed at SR13.42, up 3 percent, amid trading of about 23.1 million shares.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved today, Dec. 10, registration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

On the other hand, shares of Al Rajhi Bank and SABIC declined by 1 percent, to close at SR73.60 and SR97, respectively.

Shares of Jabal Omar, Riyad Bank, Savola Group, Mouwasat and Advanced ended their trading today, declining by rates ranging between 1 percent and 2 percent.

* Powered by Argaam