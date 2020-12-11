Saudi-Egyptian Investment Fund to be activated soon

You are here

  • The two countries agreed in 2016 to establish a joint investment fund with a value of SAR60 billion
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed that “executive agents” will soon be getting to work on making Egyptian-Saudi Investment Fund a success. A joint board of directors from both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be formed to develop strategy and monitor projects.

The two countries agreed in 2016 to establish a joint investment fund with a value of SAR60 billion (approximately $16 billion) and in 2018 a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation in Egypt regarding the activation of the fund.

Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said on Tuesday that the executive agreement to activate the fund had been finalized.

Madbouly and Saudi Minister of State Essam bin Saeed met on Tuesday and discussed ways to maximize cooperation through development and investment projects in priority sectors including tourism, health, pharmaceuticals, ports and infrastructure, digital, financial services, education, and food.

Madbouly reportedly praised the guidance of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, and noted the history of good relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The establishment of the fund is part of the Egyptian government's efforts to boost economic development through direct foreign investment.

According to Ibrahim Al-Omar, the governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia had invested around $54 billion in Egypt up to the beginning of 2019.

Topics: business economy Egypt Saudi Arabia

Minister: Egypt to continue strong growth over next two years

Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent to June 2021. (Egyptian Ministry of Finance/File Photo)
Updated 10 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Minister: Egypt to continue strong growth over next two years

Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent to June 2021. (Egyptian Ministry of Finance/File Photo)
  • FM said positive economic growth helped Egyptian companies weather the coronavirus storm
Updated 10 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s economy is forecast to continue its positive growth over the next two fiscal years, Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has said.

Maait said that the current fiscal year, which began on July 1 this year and will end in June 2021, will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent, while it will rise by between 5.5 and 6.5 percent during the following fiscal year.

The minister said that the positive economic growth has helped Egyptian companies weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Without economic reform, there would not be any hard currency to buy medicines and medical supplies, and import petroleum materials,” Maait said.

Two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund praised the performance of the Egyptian economy, saying that it “exceeded expectations” thanks to a series of rapid containment measures.

The policies limited the effects of the pandemic, but also helped the Egyptian economy record a growth rate of 3.6 percent, the second highest in the world in 2020, the Fund said.

