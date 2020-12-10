Sudan cancels passports issued to foreigners by Bashir regime

You are here

Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir. (AFP)
Sudan’s interim authorities have canceled more than 3,500 passports issued to foreign residents by the government of ousted President Omar Bashir, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.
Sudanese media reported that the great majority of those affected were citizens of Arab countries, particularly Syria, who had paid Bashir aides a going rate of $10,000 a head to obtain citizenship.
“On the Interior Ministry’s recommendation, the chairman of (Sudan’s top executive body) the Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has decided to withdraw Sudanese citizenship from 3,548 naturalized residents,” the ministry said on Twitter.
“This decision was taken in the light of negative medical or security reports about the individuals concerned or because, in some cases, they obtained citizenship without meeting the necessary conditions.”
The ministry added that a committee was still reviewing other naturalizations approved by the Bashir regime.
In another measure, targeting an influx of Syrians since civil war broke out in the country in 2011, the ministry announced that Syrian nationals will now be required to obtain visas in advance rather than on arrival as previously.
Sudanese media reported that an estimated 150,000 Syrians currently reside in Sudan, many of them hoping to use the country as a stepping stone to a better life elsewhere.

