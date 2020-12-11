You are here

  • Home
  • US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system

US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system

Turkey’s leader, President Tayyip Erdogan, had hoped to prove US threats hollow. (AP)
Turkey’s leader, President Tayyip Erdogan, had hoped to prove US threats hollow. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ef29

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system

US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system
  • The sanctions would target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries and its head, Ismail Demir
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, five sources including two US officials told Reuters on Thursday, a move likely to worsen already problematic ties between the two NATO allies.
The long-anticipated step, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate relations with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day, sources said.
The sanctions would target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries and its head, Ismail Demir, sources have said. They would be damaging but narrower than the severe scenarios some analysts have outlined.
The Turkish lira weakened as much as 1.4 percent following the news. US sanctions could harm a Turkish economy struggling with a coronavirus-induced slowdown, double-digit inflation and badly depleted foreign reserves.
A senior Turkish official said sanctions would backfire and hurt ties between the two NATO members.
“Sanctions would not achieve a result but be counter-productive. They would harm relations,” the official said.
“Turkey is in favor of solving these problems with diplomacy and negotiations. We won’t accept one-sided impositions,” he said.
The decision will have repercussions far beyond Turkey, sending a message to US partners around the world who might consider buying Russian military equipment and have been warned repeatedly about US sanctions.
Turkey’s leader, President Tayyip Erdogan, had hoped to prove US threats hollow, betting the relationship he developed with US President Donald Trump would insulate Ankara from punitive US action.
Having forged a working relationship with Erdogan, Trump long opposed US sanctions against Turkey despite the advice of advisers. Officials in his administration internally recommended sanctions against Ankara in July 2019, when the Turkish government started taking delivery of the S-400s, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
But sanctions appeared likely even if Trump did not act, the sources said.
The final version of the $740 billion annual US defense authorization legislation, which the Senate is expected to vote on as early as this week, would force Washington to impose sanctions within 30 days.
One source said the timing of the sanctions decision was in part designed to get ahead of the legislation’s passage.
Several sources said they were expecting the US sanctions announcement on Friday but one said it could come any day and perhaps as soon as Thursday.
Still, the increasing US pressure is not without risk. Washington does not want to push Erdogan even closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose goal is to weaken and divide the NATO alliance.
Russia delivered the ground-to-air S-400s last year and Turkey tested them as recently as October. Ankara said they would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat, and has called for a joint working group on the issue.
But the United States maintained that the S-400 does pose a threat, and announced last year it was removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara’s decision.
Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter jet is the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal and is used by NATO members and other US allies.
The US State Department could still change plans and widen or narrow the scope of planned sanctions against Turkey.
However, sources said the announcement of the sanctions in their current form was imminent.

Topics: Turkey S-400

Related

Turkey’s defense minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans
Middle-East
Turkey’s defense minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans
Turkey confirms NATO fears over testing of Russian S-400 missile defense system
Middle-East
Turkey confirms NATO fears over testing of Russian S-400 missile defense system

Sporting racism spotlight falls on Turkey

Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Sporting racism spotlight falls on Turkey

Sporting racism spotlight falls on Turkey
  • Erdogan: France has regrettably become a hotspot for racism
  • The match was suspended in the 13th minute after both teams left the pitch and was replayed the following day
Updated 43 min 57 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Controversy surrounding an official’s alleged racism during a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir has not only fueled the simmering row between Ankara and Paris but also stirred debate in Turkey about the country’s own sporting culture.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has close ties with the owners of the Basaksehir club, said after the match: “This incident is the result of recent racist discourse in France. France has regrettably become a hotspot for racism.”
During the game on Tuesday, Basaksehir’s assistant coach, Pierre Webo, was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision. A Romanian fourth official then allegedly pointed to the Cameroonian and used a racist description.
The match was suspended in the 13th minute after both teams left the pitch and was replayed the following day.
European football’s governing body UEFA is expected to launch an investigation into incident.
“Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place in football,” UEFA said in a statement.
The MHP, Turkey’s ultra-nationalist party and a coalition partner of the ruling government, tweeted “No to Racism” photos in protest at the incident.
However, for many Turks, ethnic tensions and racism in sports remain a source of concern.
Mert Yasar, a lawyer specializing in sports law, said racist incidents involving managers, competitors and fans have been a familiar problem over the years, with many of those responsible enjoying complete impunity since federations and prosecutors fail to hand down fines or launch investigations.
“Our record in this area is getting worse,” he told Arab News.
The football team of Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir city has increasingly become the focus of nationalist hostility, with the club accused of being linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Players are exposed to almost daily harassment by rival fans, especially after the club’s rebranding as Amedspor in 2014, for using the Kurdish name for Diyarbakir.
Turkish nationalists generally shout “Kurds out; this is Turkey, not Kurdistan,” while the team’s Kurdish supporters are occasionally banned from attending matches.
In 2014, Deniz Naki, an Amedspor player with a Kurdish background, was the target of a racist attack in Ankara. Two years later, he was banned for 12 games over a Facebook post described as “ideological propaganda.”
Two years later, Amedspor executives were assaulted after attending a match in the capital.
The same year, Amedspor players carried a giant banner on to the pitch calling for an “end to violence in the region that kills children who should instead attend the matches.” The players were accused of “terror propaganda.”
Last week, football commentator Emre Bol told pro-government channel A TV that Galatasaray’s Senegalese star Mbaye Diagne “was eating crocodile in Senegal, then came here and became a footballer.” Galatasaray immediately took legal action against Bol.
In 1999, a UK-born striker, Kevin Campbell, left Trabzonspor club after its chairman, Mehmet Ali Yilmaz, called him a “cannibal.”
Campbell said that it was the “biggest insult” he had ever received.
“No apology can heal my injury,” he said after Yilmaz told Turkish journalists: “We bought a cannibal who calls himself a striker.”
Fans waving bananas during matches routinely make headlines, with no stern warnings or sanctions in return.
Racism is sometimes rewarded in sports.
Riza Kayaalp, a well-known Turkish wrestler, made headlines for racist remarks against Armenians and Greeks in August 2013 following the anti-government Gezi Park protests.
The Olympic medalist was suspended for six months by a FILA judge, but the decision was later overturned. Kayaalp was recently appointed undersecretary in the Youth and Sports Ministry.
According to Mert Yasar, Turkey’s campaign against racism is a state responsibility.
“All international conventions and constitutions oblige Turkey to initiate anti-discriminatory measures in sport. The sports ministry as well as the sporting federations and committees should combat the racist attacks in this area,” he said.
“Several international federations have the right to halt the membership of members that don’t fight racism effectively or which fail to conduct thorough investigations. They can even ban participation of these Turkish federations in international events if racism still enjoys impunity.”

Topics: Turkey

Related

Update Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout
Sport
Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout
Update PSG v Basaksehir Champions League game suspended over alleged racist abuse by official
Sport
PSG v Basaksehir Champions League game suspended over alleged racist abuse by official

Latest updates

US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system
EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey
Sporting racism spotlight falls on Turkey
Afghan MPs attack plan to move classes to mosques
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish personnel in NE Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish personnel in NE Syria

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.