DUBAI: The UAE and Israel held talks to expand their cooperation in the fields of natural gas and petroleum, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israeli Ministry of Energy discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between both countries and the future of joint cooperation in energy, petroleum and natural gas.
Both sides further discussed their best achievements in the energy industry during the past decade and the present petroleum and natural gas statistics for each country.
They further reviewed the most significant petroleum projects and gas fields they are currently working on, and the volume of stocks and their rate of production and digital fields.
The UAE and Israel have welcomed the idea of advancing the development of natural gas and petroleum in both countries following the signing of the Abrahamic Accords in Washington earlier this year.
UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation
https://arab.news/9yfcc
UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation
- Both sides discussed their best achievements in the energy industry during the past decade
- The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Israeli Ministry of Energy discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between both countries
DUBAI: The UAE and Israel held talks to expand their cooperation in the fields of natural gas and petroleum, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.