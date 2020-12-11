You are here

EU leaders struggle to break deadlock on climate deal
With the fight against climate change a priority of the European Union, a deal is crucial to avoid a hugely embarrassing deadlock. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 December 2020
AP

EU leaders struggle to break deadlock on climate deal
  • Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders were still looking Friday for an agreement to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared to 1990 levels following a night of intense discussions.
With the fight against climate change a priority of the European Union, a deal is crucial to avoid a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a UN climate meeting later this week.
Reunited since Thursday for a two-day summit in Brussels, a majority of the 27 member states want to sign off the EU’s executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century. But financial concerns by coal-reliant eastern nations worried about how to fund and handle the green transition have so far slowed down progress.
Five years after the Paris agreement, the EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming. Yet the bloc’s heads of states and governments were unable to agree on the new target the last time they met in October.
Another delay in revising the EU’s current 40% emission cuts objective for 2030 would be particularly embarrassing before the virtual Climate Ambition Summit marking five years since the Paris deal. The event on Saturday will be co-hosted by the UK with the United Nations and France. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week he wants the UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% from 1990 levels by 2030 — a more ambitious goal than the EU’s.

Topics: EU climate change

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review: WHO

Reuters

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review: WHO
  • On Tuesday, Britain became the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech shot
  • The WHO is reviewing data from phase 3 trials of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates
Reuters

GENEVA: Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
“But people should not be too anxious. Remember there are a number of vaccine candidates coming online at the same time,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a UN briefing in Geneva.
“One vaccine may not be suitable for particular individuals, but you may well find another vaccine is.”
On Tuesday, Britain became the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Its medicine regulator subsequently said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the shot, after two reported incidents of the reaction.
A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.
The WHO is reviewing data from phase 3 trials of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Harris said. The agency has not yet issued emergency use authorization for any vaccines, but “the primary thing we look at is safety,” she added.

Topics: vaccine Coronavirus

