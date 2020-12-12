You are here

  • Home
  • United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols

United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols

United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols
United Airlines airplanes sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York, in this photo taken on March 15, 2017. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtw2r

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols

United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols
  • Flight attendants said they work closely even if they are assigned to different galleys and share several legs of a domestic shift and layovers
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

CHICAGO: United Airlines is telling some flight attendants whose colleagues test positive for COVID-19 to keep flying and monitor for symptoms, three employees said, raising concerns among staff about the policy.
“Most of us feel that’s unsafe,” said one of the employees. United flight attendants expressed unease and frustration about loose quarantine and contract tracing protocols by the airline.
United’s major rival American Airlines, by contrast, removes all crew from service when they have worked with an infected person, a policy decision American flight attendants and the union representing them affirmed.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued COVID-19 policy recommendations but there are no government mandates on the topic. That has created inconsistent safety protocols across the industry, from how an airplane is boarded and blocking middle seats to inflight service and crew quarantines, unions said.
The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), which represents crew at 17 airlines including United, said that it has received complaints from members about United not isolating all crew who have worked with an infected colleague.
“We’ve received concerns about quarantine protocols from flight attendants across the industry from carriers we represent and where we’re organizing,” said AFA spokeswoman Taylor Garland, who added some complaints were from flight attendants at Delta Air Lines.
Asked about its policy and flight attendants’ concerns, United did not dispute that it tells some to self-monitor and continue working after a colleague tests positive for COVID-19, saying it follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on quarantines for “close contacts.”
The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over 24 hours starting from two days before the onset of illness until isolation.
“If a flight attendant or pilot meets the criteria, we ask them to quarantine. If not, they are instructed to self-monitor,” United spokeswoman Leslie Scott said. She declined to explain how it determines a close contact.
Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said: “As we have throughout this pandemic, we follow guidelines from the CDC and other health authorities to ensure that all Delta people quarantine if they have prolonged, close contact with a Covid-19 positive individual.”
United and Delta both said the safety and health of their customers and employees is their top priority and noted measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks and deeper cleaning.

SPEEDREAD

● United flight attendants expressed unease and frustration about loose quarantine and contract tracing protocols by the airline.

● The Federal Aviation Administration has issued COVID-19 policy recommendations but there are no government mandates on the topic. That has created inconsistent safety protocols across the industry, unions said.

● The Association of Flight Attendants says that it has received complaints from members about United not isolating all crew who have worked with an infected colleague.

Airlines say studies show that airplanes are “uniquely safe” thanks to hospital-grade air filtration systems, assuming people wear masks, and that flight crews have not contracted COVID-19 at higher rates than the rest of the US population.
But as cases spike across the country, they are increasing among airline workers too.
AFA said it saw an average of 50 positive COVID-19 tests a week in November among roughly 25,000 active crew, up from about 10 weekly in the summer. The seeming discrepancy in quarantine protocols comes amid strained staffing after mass furloughs and as some airlines resume food and beverage service.
Flight attendants said they work closely even if they are assigned to different galleys and share several legs of a domestic shift and layovers.
Asked for details on its quarantine criteria, United said it follows the FAA’s bulletin, the Safety Alert for Operators. The Nov. 4 bulletin on quarantines says the FAA and CDC recommend that crew members with known exposure to COVID-19 not work until 14 days after the last potential exposure.
It also cites CDC guidance that even if crew members show no symptoms, they should not be allowed to work since they cannot remove themselves if they develop symptoms. It notes “the challenges involved in effectively isolating a symptomatic person on board an aircraft.”
Last week the CDC shortened the quarantine to seven days with a negative test and 10 without a test.
United’s Scott said the airline was following the new guidance on the number of days close contacts should quarantine while the FAA works on updating the bulletin.
The union, however, has asked the FAA to maintain or strengthen the recommendation that any flight attendant potentially exposed to the virus quarantine for 14 days.
“With the pandemic worsening as winter approaches, it is unacceptable to backtrack on existing quarantine practices that are critical for limiting infections,” AFA’s director of air safety, Christopher Witkowski, said in a Dec. 5 letter seen by Reuters.

Topics: United Airlines

Related

Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Business & Economy
Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent to June 2021. (Egyptian Ministry of Finance/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Minister: Egypt to continue strong growth over next two years

Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on the eve of a EU summit during a session at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on December 9, 2020 in Berlin. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
  • Trump’s administration has repeatedly slammed Germany and other European nations for their reliance on energy from Russia, with the president himself calling Europe’s biggest economy a “captive to Russia”
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Construction work resumed Friday on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project’s managers said, despite protests from the US.

Work on the €10-billion ($11 billion) pipeline had been suspended for nearly a year because of US sanctions signed off by US President Donald Trump in late 2019 that threatened asset freezes and visa restrictions for companies involved in the construction.
Trump’s administration has repeatedly slammed Germany and other European nations for their reliance on energy from Russia, with the president himself calling Europe’s biggest economy a “captive to Russia.”
But on Friday, Germany’s Authority of Waterways and Shipping Management published a notice to seafarers on the resumption of building works on the final few kilometers of the pipeline.
It warned them to avoid the area up to “around Dec. 31, 2020,” and pointed out that “anchoring or fishing is not permitted in the area of the planned pipelines.”
Confirming the resumption of construction, Nord Stream 2 said in a statement that “the pipelay vessel Fortuna will lay a 2.6 kilometer (1.6 mile) section of the pipeline in the German Exclusive Economic Zone in water depths of less than 30 meters (100 feet).”
Besides Russian giant Gazprom, which has a majority stake in the project, the international consortium involved in the pipeline includes European players such as Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper groups, the Dutch-British giant Shell, France’s Engie and Austria’s OMV.
News of works resuming sent Gazprom’s stocks leaping 3.5 percent on the Moscow stock exchange.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held firm on the project despite facing heavy criticism within and outside Germany over it.
Besides the US, European nations like Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states are also fiercely opposed to the pipeline, fearing it will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies, which Moscow could then use to exert political pressure.
Following the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny earlier this year, there had been speculation that Germany might pull the plug on the deal.
But sanctions imposed over the poisoning have so far steered clear of affecting the pipeline project.
Navalny was treated in a Berlin hospital and German authorities concluded that he had been poisoned with a rare Novichok nerve agent developed by Russian authorities, plunging relations with the Kremlin to a new low.
A Nordstream 1 pipeline, which runs along a similar route to Nordstream 2, was inaugurated in 2011.

Topics: Germany

Related

UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation
Business & Economy
UAE holds talks with Israel on expanding energy sector cooperation
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed that “executive agents” will soon be getting to work on making Egyptian-Saudi Investment Fund a success. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi-Egyptian Investment Fund to be activated soon

Latest updates

United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols
United Airlines flight attendants raise alarm on crew quarantine protocols
Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Construction work resumes on controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work
What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work
Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
Saudi wins best actor award at Cairo International Film Festival

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.