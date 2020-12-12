You are here

Oil set for weekly gain amid coronavirus vaccine progress
Pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, California. Oil prices steadied on Friday, and were set for a sixth week of gains. (AP/File)
Reuters

  • America likely to start vaccinations as early as the coming weekend
LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Friday, and were set for a sixth week of gains as progress toward novel coronavirus vaccination programs fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound next year.

Brent was down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $50.18 a barrel, after rising above $51 a barrel on Thursday to an early-March high.
US oil was up 4 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $46.82 a barrel, having risen almost 3 percent in the previous session.
Promising vaccine trials have helped lift some gloom over record increases in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths around the world.
Britain began inoculations this week and the United States could start vaccinations as early as the coming weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine with initial shots due from next week.
Outside advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration have voted to endorse emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize its use to inoculate a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

“The vaccine optimism ... seems to continue unscathed due to the back-to-back approvals vaccines are getting and the quicker-than-previously-thought rollout of the first campaigns in key markets,” Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu said.
A big jump in US crude stockpiles last week served as a reminder that there is still plenty of supply available, but it was all but ignored as bulls ran through the market this week.
“The long-awaited rollout of vaccination programs provided ample bullish fodder in the face of rising US oil inventories,” brokerage PVM’s Stephen Brennock said.

