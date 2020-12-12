You are here

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank
Pepper, a humanoid robot manufactured by SoftBank. (AFP)
Reuters

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank
  • Boston Dynamics reported a net loss of $103 million for the fiscal year ending in March 2020, widening its losses by more than 60 percent from a year earlier
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group and its chairman have agreed to buy a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp. in a deal that values the US-based robot maker at $1.1 billion.
The South Korean automaker group said on Friday the purchase would help it expand automation in its vehicle factories and design autonomous cars, drones and robots, as it seeks to turn itself from a manufacturer into a broader mobility service provider.
Hyundai Motor Group said the deal, which involves a new share issue, would give the company and its chief a combined 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, while Softbank will retain 20 percent.
Newly promoted Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung has pledged to reduce reliance on traditional car manufacturing. He has said robotics would account for 20 percent of the firm’s future business, while car-making would account for 50 percent and urban air transport would make up the remaining 30 percent.
Chung will own a 20 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, while Hyundai Motor and its affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis will hold a combined 60 percent stake.

Softbank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the partnership with Hyundai Motor Group would accelerate the robot maker’s path to commercialization.
Boston Dynamics, which was spun out from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1992, was bought by Google in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.
The company’s products include Spot, a dog-like robot that can climb stairs. The firm has gained media attention although the company has struggled to build a commercial business.
Boston Dynamics reported a net loss of $103 million for the fiscal year ending in March 2020, widening its losses by more than 60 percent from a year earlier.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close by June 2021.
Boston Dynamics’ clients include Ford Motor Co, which leased two Spot robots in July as part of a pilot program.
Last year, Ford Motor also said it was partnering with walking robot maker Agility Robotics as it designs a planned fleet of self-driving delivery vans that will drop packages at the doorsteps of people’s homes.

UK top court enables $18.5bn class action against Mastercard

MasterCard credit cards are seen in this illustrative photograph. (Reuters)
UK top court enables $18.5bn class action against Mastercard

UK top court enables $18.5bn class action against Mastercard
  • The court dismissed a Mastercard appeal, setting the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and establishing a standard for a string of other, stalled class actions
LONDON: The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a £14 billion ($18.5 billion) class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period in a landmark judgment.

The complex case, brought after Mastercard lost an appeal against a 2007 European Commission ruling that its fees were anti-competitive, could entitle adults in Britain to £300 each if it is successful.
The court dismissed a Mastercard appeal, setting the scene for Britain’s first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and establishing a standard for a string of other, stalled class actions.
“Mastercard has been ... imposing excessive card transaction charges over a prolonged period in a way it must have known would impose an invisible tax on UK consumers,” said Walter Merricks, a lawyer who is leading the action.
Mastercard said the claim was driven by “hit and hope” US lawyers.
The case will now be sent back to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), nominated in 2015 to oversee Britain’s fledgling, US-style “opt-out” collective class actions for breaches of UK or European Union competition law.
The CAT will reconsider granting the necessary collective proceedings order (CPO) for the case to proceed to trial, having refused to certify the case in 2017 because of its complexity. A hearing is expected next year.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The case will now be sent back to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, nominated in 2015 to oversee Britain’s fledgling, US-style ‘opt-out’ collective class actions for breaches of UK or European Union competition law.

● The CAT will reconsider granting the necessary collective proceedings order for the case to proceed to trial, having refused to certify the case in 2017 because of its complexity.

Mastercard said it would ask the CAT to avert a serious risk of the new collective action regime going down the wrong path with a “fundamentally flawed” case.
The case centers on so-called interchange fees which credit and debit card companies say they levy on merchants’ banks to cover the costs of card services, security and innovation.
Merricks, who is being advised by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, alleges these fees were excessive between 1992 and 2008, that they had to be paid by businesses that accepted Mastercard payments from British consumers and were passed on through increased shop prices.
Under the opt-out regime, UK-based members of a defined group are automatically bound into legal action unless they opt out.
Critics say such regimes encourage claims without merit. Others argue they can offer an effective route to compensation for those whose claims are individually too small to warrant the legal costs of taking on large companies alone — and that grouping such claims together helps attract necessary funding.
One such litigation funder, Therium, said it now expected to increase its investment allocation to competition class actions.
Anthony Maton, the global vice-chair of law firm Hausfeld, which is advising on other class actions, said: “This is a revolution in English law.”

