Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson's Brexit remarks

Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson’s Brexit remarks
A man wearing an EU flag-themed beret and carrying an EU flag is seen on Whitehall in central London on Friday. (AFP)
Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson’s Brexit remarks

Sterling losses deepen to drop by 1% on Johnson’s Brexit remarks
  • British PM said chances of UK securing a Brexit trade deal with EU looked to be fading
AFP Reuters

LONDON: The British pound extended losses Friday to drop more than 1 percent against the dollar after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a no-deal Brexit was “very, very likely.”

The pound slumped by 1.2 percent to hit $1.3135, the lowest level since mid November, while the euro rose by 1 percent to 92.20 pence — its the highest since September.
Johnson said the chances of Britain securing a Brexit trade deal with the EU looked to be fading, as a deadline approached on whether to keep talking.
The prime minister said he had not seen “a big offer, a big change” in the EU offer on fishing and fair competition rules, making a no-deal outcome “very, very likely” under which Britain would trade on terms established by the World Trade Organization. The news sent the pound tumbling further to extend Thursday’s steep losses. “Already down sharply on the day, Johnson’s latest warning pushed the pound below $1.3150 ... while the euro extended its advance,” ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP. “It looks like traders are taking no chances now as the weekend approaches.
“We may see an acceleration in selling toward the close as more (dealers) exit their trades amid fears the pound could gap lower at the Asian open on Sunday night” in Britain.
CMC Markets analyst David Madden noted that the relationship between Brussels and London appeared to have deteriorated quickly over the last 24 hours.
“The UK-EU relationship has gone from bad to worse in the past 24 hours — and that goes for sterling too,” Madden said.
“Traders are turning their back on the pound as the language being used now is more serious and a fears of a no-deal have increased considerably.
“Adding to the mix is the fact that we are approaching the weekend, and it seems that some traders are keen to and run with respect to the pound.”
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has told the bloc’s leaders there were “low expectations” a deal could be struck with Britain, EU sources said.
Europe’s stock markets also slumped Friday as a no-deal Brexit became a stronger possibility.

“In the past few weeks, the market consensus has gone from being reasonably confident that the EU and the UK would agree on a skinny deal — to fearing that no deal may now be the mostly likely outcome,” Rabobank analyst Jane Foley told AFP.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England took steps on Friday to keep banks lending through 2021.
Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank had done all it could to mitigate risks from a no-deal departure from the EU, and it was ready to deal with any disruptions to financial markets.
“What has the Bank of England got in its armory, as it were? The answer is a lot. We will use our tools, as we did in March, should we be in that situation,” Bailey told a news conference.
The BoE ramped up market liquidity auctions at the start of the pandemic, as well as cutting interest rates to a record low and restarting its asset-purchase program.
Market disruptions would not threaten financial stability, but Bailey warned that some EU customers might be unable to access British financial services because the EU had not taken mitigating action. “There is a limit to what we can do,” Bailey said.

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank

Pepper, a humanoid robot manufactured by SoftBank. (AFP)
Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank

Hyundai Motor to buy controlling stake in US robot firm from SoftBank
  • Boston Dynamics reported a net loss of $103 million for the fiscal year ending in March 2020, widening its losses by more than 60 percent from a year earlier
SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group and its chairman have agreed to buy a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp. in a deal that values the US-based robot maker at $1.1 billion.
The South Korean automaker group said on Friday the purchase would help it expand automation in its vehicle factories and design autonomous cars, drones and robots, as it seeks to turn itself from a manufacturer into a broader mobility service provider.
Hyundai Motor Group said the deal, which involves a new share issue, would give the company and its chief a combined 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, while Softbank will retain 20 percent.
Newly promoted Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung has pledged to reduce reliance on traditional car manufacturing. He has said robotics would account for 20 percent of the firm’s future business, while car-making would account for 50 percent and urban air transport would make up the remaining 30 percent.
Chung will own a 20 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, while Hyundai Motor and its affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis will hold a combined 60 percent stake.

SPEEDREAD

● Newly promoted Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung has pledged to reduce reliance on traditional car manufacturing.

● He has said robotics would account for 20 percent of the firm’s future business, while car-making would account for 50 percent and urban air transport would make up the remaining 30 percent.

Softbank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the partnership with Hyundai Motor Group would accelerate the robot maker’s path to commercialization.
Boston Dynamics, which was spun out from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1992, was bought by Google in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.
The company’s products include Spot, a dog-like robot that can climb stairs. The firm has gained media attention although the company has struggled to build a commercial business.
Boston Dynamics reported a net loss of $103 million for the fiscal year ending in March 2020, widening its losses by more than 60 percent from a year earlier.
The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close by June 2021.
Boston Dynamics’ clients include Ford Motor Co, which leased two Spot robots in July as part of a pilot program.
Last year, Ford Motor also said it was partnering with walking robot maker Agility Robotics as it designs a planned fleet of self-driving delivery vans that will drop packages at the doorsteps of people’s homes.

