Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
AP

  • The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10
  • Deal was major shock for Armenians, triggering protests calling for resignation of PM
AP

YEREVAN: Armenian officials and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused each other of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan’s leader threatened to crush Armenian forces with an “iron fist.”
The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10 that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands which were held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded.
Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to monitor the peace deal reported a violation of the cease-fire in the Gadrut region on Friday. The report issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry didn’t assign blame.
Later in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry also charged that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reacted on Saturday by blaming Armenia for the new clashes and threatened to “break its head with an iron fist.”
“Armenia shouldn’t try to start it all over again,” Aliyev said during a meeting with top diplomats from the United States and France who have tried to mediate the decades-old conflict.” It must be very cautious and not plan any military action. This time, we will fully destroy them. It mustn’t be a secret to anyone.”
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement late Saturday that its forces thwarted Armenian “provocations” and restored the cease-fire.
Armenian officials said the fighting raged near the villages of Hin Tager and Khtsaberd, the only settlements in the Gadrut region that are still controlled by Armenian forces. They noted that the two villages have been fully encircled by the Azerbaijani army, which controls the only road leading to them.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month’s peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and to facilitate the return of refugees.
Azerbaijan marked its victory with a military parade on Thursday that was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and involved more than 3,000 troops, dozens of military vehicles, and a flyby of combat aircraft.
The peace deal was a major shock for Armenians, triggering protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan, who has refused to step down. He described the peace agreement as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from taking over all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

Family pressure, starvation forces Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines

Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Yusop, one of the militant group’s senior members, was also on Malaysia’s most wanted list
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two senior Abu Sayyaf (ASG) operatives and 13 followers of the Daesh-linked militant group in the southern Philippines surrendered to the authorities over the weekend, the military said on Saturday.

A report by the Sulu-based Army 11th Infantry Division (11ID) identified them as Alvin Yusop (Arab Puti) and Barahim Nurjahar.

The duo belonged to factions formerly led by slain ASG senior leaders, Radulan Sahiron and Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, both of whom were on the US global terror list.

Friday’s move follows “efforts” by the Army’s 1101st and 1102nd infantry brigades, under the 11ID headed by Maj. Gen. William Gonzales.

Yusop was allegedly involved in major ASG kidnapping operations and was one of Malaysia’s most wanted men for his involvement in cross-border crimes in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone.

Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, 1102nd brigade commander, said Yusop’s family convinced him to surrender after his mother suffered a stroke.

“He (Yusop) also wanted to change for the better for the sake of his four children,” Patrimonio said.

Meanwhile, Nurjahar, who was with Sawadjaan’s group, had allegedly led the kidnapping of the Sulu mayor’s sister, while Col. Antonio Bautista, 1101st Brigade commander, said the military had long been hunting for him.

“The presence of government troops drove out Nurjahar from his stronghold and caused him to starve. Realizing that his struggle made no sense, he approached the Moro National Liberation Front Jikiri faction, who then linked him to us for his proper surrender,” Bautista said.

“He (Nurjahar) will face proper legal proceedings and is now willing to cooperate with government forces,” he added.

Others who surrendered included two of ASG senior figure Apoh Mike’s sons, Muarip Adja, alias “Arip,” and Hatimil Adja, also known as Timmir.

Timmir was reportedly present when Sawadjaan — the designated Daesh emir in Mindanao — died in July from bullet wounds sustained during an encounter with government forces.

Gonzales said all returnees would be enrolled in government-led livelihood programs.

“Go on and raise your kids to be peace-loving citizens. Tell the others (ASG members), tell Apoh Mike, that they are welcome so long as they are sincere, willing to face the rule of law, and most of all ready to cooperate in our fight for peace here in Sulu,” Gonzales said.

Also on Saturday, police arrested ASG leader Hadi Faisal Abdulkarim, wanted for the murder of a village official in 2014 and the burning of several houses in the Basilan province in 2004.

In a report, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Abdulkarim was seized in a counterterrorism operation conducted by the PNP-Intelligence Group and the PNP-Special Action Force in Barangay Matata, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan around 2 a.m. local time.

Abdulkarim was said to have succeeded ASG-Basilan leader Furuji Indama, who was killed in a military operation in October.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Group Philippines

