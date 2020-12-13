You are here

  • Home
  • Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani, content manager at MiSK Foundation 

Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani, content manager at MiSK Foundation 

Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani, content manager at MiSK Foundation 
Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani
Short Url

https://arab.news/ygvg4

Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani, content manager at MiSK Foundation 

Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani, content manager at MiSK Foundation 
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani has been the content manager at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK) since 2017.

Al-Mowani graduated from King Abdul Aziz University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in media.

In 2002, Al-Mowani served as a reporter and editor at the news department for Channel 1 of Saudi Television. He also worked for two years for Rayat Al-Nohoudh, a global advertisement service provider, where he supervised the coordination of conferences and seminars for the company and arranged for direct satellite communications inside and outside the Kingdom.

In 2003, he founded Al-Ekhbariya TV channel as its deputy news director, in addition to being the head of the channel’s TV news exchange department.

In 2008, he also worked as a news anchor on Al-Ekhbariya TV. Three years earlier, he had worked as a field correspondent for MBC for two years.

Between the period from 2008 and 2010, Al-Mowani served as director of operations and deputy CEO at the Arabic Content Co., Saudi Research and Publishing Co. His duties included overseeing production and TV studio as well as coordination with foreign and Arabic TV channels to provide program production and coverage services inside Saudi Arabia. As a production manager, he was responsible for liaising between three companies — the Gulf Digital Media (Tahaluf), the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), and the Malaysian All-Asian Satellite Television and Radio Operator (ASTRO).

For two years, beginning from 2010, he founded Line Sports, a Saudi live sports TV channel, specializing in screening both international and local football matches. He was also a member of the channel’s executive board and its production director.

From 2016 to 2017, he worked as Saudi Arabia’s audiovisual manager for Media Gates at Orbit media group. He was responsible for creating and developing Arabic content.

Topics: Who's Who Organized by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK)

Related

Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, award-winning Saudi artist and writer
Saudi Arabia
Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, award-winning Saudi artist and writer
Dr. Hani Abdullah Al-Hadrami, associate professor at King Abdul Aziz University
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Hani Abdullah Al-Hadrami, associate professor at King Abdul Aziz University

Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays viewed from Earth. (Social media)
Updated 13 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star

Saudi skywatchers ready to catch a falling star
  • The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14
Updated 13 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Avid skywatchers in the Kingdom are preparing to head out into the deserts to catch one of the most spectacular celestial shows of the year — a meteor shower.
The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on Dec. 13-14, raining down up to 120 meteors per hour in one of the brightest displays of the 100-plus meteor showers viewed from Earth each year.
In a bonus for stargazers, the Geminids this year occur alongside a new moon, which will make for ideal viewing conditions, according to astronomers. New moons typically cannot be seen, improving the chances of meteors being seen streaking across the night sky.
Meteors, also known as shooting or falling stars, can be best viewed in areas far from city lights, which makes the Kingdom’s deserts an ideal location to witness the best and final meteor shower of the year — and what a year it has been.
Anas Al-Majed, an astrophotographer based in Riyadh who earlier this year attempted to photograph the Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids meteor showers, is looking forward to photographing and recording a time-lapse video of the Geminids.

FASTFACT

Unlike most other meteor showers, the Geminids are not associated with a comet but with debris from an asteroid, and are named after Gemini as they appear to originate from the constellation.

“The timing is absolutely fantastic because of the moon and the weather here is promising, too — it should be clear and visible,” he told Arab News.
“I’m not sure how it will turn out, but hopefully I can share what I have with the world.”
Al-Majed’s advice to those wanting to see the meteor shower is to head as far away as possible from the city.
“Go to a place where the sky is at bortle five or better; anything higher than that will be quite hard to spot. The bortle scale ranges from ‘one,’ where sites can be pitch black, to ‘nine,’ which is a city sky,” he added.
The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location.
Other suggestions for those hoping to catch the show include dress warmly and take a chair that allows you to look halfway up in the sky comfortably.

Decoder

Bortle Scale

The bortle scale is a numerical scale that measures the night sky’s brightness at a particular location. The scale ranges from 1, where sites can be pitch black, to 9, which is a city sky.

Topics: Geminid meteor

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest updates

Clashes erupt in US capital as anti-Trump activists counter pro-Trump protests
Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process
Breaking norms, Jared Kushner scores late-term success in push for stalled Mideast peace process
Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone
Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone
Ailing newspapers abandon newsrooms as pandemic deepens woes
Ailing newspapers abandon newsrooms as pandemic deepens woes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.