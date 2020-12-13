Abdul Aziz Al-Mowani has been the content manager at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK) since 2017.

Al-Mowani graduated from King Abdul Aziz University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in media.

In 2002, Al-Mowani served as a reporter and editor at the news department for Channel 1 of Saudi Television. He also worked for two years for Rayat Al-Nohoudh, a global advertisement service provider, where he supervised the coordination of conferences and seminars for the company and arranged for direct satellite communications inside and outside the Kingdom.

In 2003, he founded Al-Ekhbariya TV channel as its deputy news director, in addition to being the head of the channel’s TV news exchange department.

In 2008, he also worked as a news anchor on Al-Ekhbariya TV. Three years earlier, he had worked as a field correspondent for MBC for two years.

Between the period from 2008 and 2010, Al-Mowani served as director of operations and deputy CEO at the Arabic Content Co., Saudi Research and Publishing Co. His duties included overseeing production and TV studio as well as coordination with foreign and Arabic TV channels to provide program production and coverage services inside Saudi Arabia. As a production manager, he was responsible for liaising between three companies — the Gulf Digital Media (Tahaluf), the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), and the Malaysian All-Asian Satellite Television and Radio Operator (ASTRO).

For two years, beginning from 2010, he founded Line Sports, a Saudi live sports TV channel, specializing in screening both international and local football matches. He was also a member of the channel’s executive board and its production director.

From 2016 to 2017, he worked as Saudi Arabia’s audiovisual manager for Media Gates at Orbit media group. He was responsible for creating and developing Arabic content.