LONDON: A 28-year-old British man will stand trial next year charged with a terror plot targeting hard-right leader Nigel Farage and the murder of politician Anne Widdecombe, who was a spokesperson for his Reform UK party.

According to court documents, Joshua Kerry is accused of carrying out research into a number of prominent people and individuals including Farage.

It is alleged he traveled to Farage’s home address in April last year, where the politician’s partner returned home to find damage to the door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb on Friday set a single trial date for both offenses on June 8 next year after hearing arguments from the prosecution.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told the Old Bailey court in central London it was alleged that Kerry was “particularly hostile” toward Farage’s Reform UK party.

He alleged the murder of 78-year-old Widdecombe had a “terrorist connection” and was “inextricably linked” to Kerry’s earlier alleged activities.

Kerry is charged with murdering Widdecombe on July 8 and the preparation of terrorist acts between May 31 2024 and July 8 2026.

His lawyer Nicholas Lumley said Kerry was likely to contest all the charges against him.

Widdecombe was found dead at her remote home in southwestern England on July 9.

“The prosecution case is that on July 8, 2026 the defendant drove 265 miles (426 kilometers) from his home in Rotherham to Ann Widdecombe’s home in Devon where he murdered her,” the prosecutor said, outlining the allegations.

“He drove there in a Vauxhall Corsa with a hammer and gloves then gained access to Ms Widdecombe’s home and went into the kitchen where Ms Widdecombe was having lunch and struck her 21 times, killing her.”

Kerry, who appeared in court by video link from jail, was remanded in custody.

Widdecombe, a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010, was known for her strong Christian faith and outspoken views.

She is the third UK politician to be killed in an attack this decade. Her death has sparked calls for improved security for lawmakers.

Labour Party MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016 by a neo-Nazi sympathizer and Conservative lawmaker David Amess was killed in 2021 by an Daesh group follower.