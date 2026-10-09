RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Al-Haditha Port has foiled a bid to smuggle 51,163 captagon pills which during inspection were found concealed inside an incoming truck.

The authority, which seized the contraband, said on Friday: “Al-Haditha Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 51,000 captagon narcotic amphetamine pills, hidden in one of the trucks arriving in the Kingdom through the port.”

ZATCA spokesperson Hamoud Al-Harbi said that the pills were found during customs inspections and security checks, using advanced screening technology and sniffer dogs.

The contraband was concealed in various parts of the truck, he said.

#ارقد_وآمن | جمرك الحديثة يُحبط محاولة تهريب أكثر من 51 ألف حبة من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر "الكبتاجون"، ضُبطت مُخبأة في إحدى الشاحنات القادمة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.#زاتكا pic.twitter.com/IwUscT08x2 — هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (@Zatca_sa) October 9, 2026

He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to tightening customs controls across all border crossings in the Kingdom to combat contraband and protect society, in close coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

This is in line with the prominent pillar of ZATCA’s strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by limiting attempts to smuggle such contraband and other prohibited items.

Al-Harbi also urged citizens and residents to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting society and the national economy by reporting suspicious activities to the dedicated security hotline 1910, designated email [email protected], or calling the international number 009661910.

All reports are handled with complete confidentiality and may result in a financial reward if the information provided is accurate, he added.