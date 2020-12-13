You are here

Egypt, Iraq move forward with oil-for-reconstruction plan

Delegations from Egypt and Iraq discuss bilateral ties in Baghdad. (Supplied)
Flames shoot out of a chimney at Petroleum Pipelines Company (PPC) along a highway of Alexandria, Egypt December 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Deal will see Egyptian firms implement development projects in Iraq in return for oil
CAIRO: The oil-for-reconstruction agreement signed between Egypt and Iraq will enter into bilateral implementation as soon as constitutional procedures are complete, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said.

Last month, the Egyptian government said it had reached a preliminary consensus with Iraq on establishing the mechanism.

The prime minister added that there is a presidential directive to begin a number of joint projects, pending the completion of ratification procedures.

Madbouly said Egypt is ready to provide any raw materials, supplies or equipment to the Iraqi side. He added that Egypt is keen to overcome any routine measures that may hinder the activation of the agreement, and prepare a presidential directive to form a permanent follow-up committee for the projects.

The agreement will see Egyptian companies implement development projects in Iraq in return for quantities of oil imported by Egypt.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla recently said that support for petroleum products in Egypt fell by 46 percent in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The Egyptian prime minister also said that a tripartite summit between Egypt, Iraq and Jordan is scheduled to be held during the first quarter of next year, in order to announce a number of joint projects between the three countries.

Madbouly stressed the importance of setting up implementation mechanisms, so that preparations for the upcoming tripartite summit can be completed.

Iraqi Minister of Planning Khaled Battal said that Iraq is keen to arrive at a specific list of development projects, which will be implemented in cooperation with the Egyptian side.

FASTFACTS

• The agreement will enter into bilateral implementation after constitutional procedures are complete.

• The Egyptian government reached a preliminary consensus with Iraq last month on establishing the mechanism.

“In the next few years, a specific list of projects that will be implemented will be reached, provided that it includes one or two projects nominated by each of the relevant ministries, and that there will be continuous follow-up by the relevant ministries on both sides, bearing in mind that a specific timetable will be set for the implementation of these projects, which has been agreed upon between the two sides,” Battal said.

Egyptian-Iraqi relations have developed significantly in recent months, culminating in 15 new agreements signed during Madbouly’s visit to Baghdad last month.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered the rapid implementation of joint projects with Iraq and gave his support for security and stability in the cooperation.

During his meeting with Iraq’s deputy prime minister and minister of planning, El-Sisi stressed the fundamentals of the Egyptian policy in support of Iraq. He said Egypt will help Iraq boost its “Arab national role” and overcome challenges.

A large group of Egyptian factories recently laid out an ambitious plan to benefit from the oil-for-reconstruction agreement.

Last week saw meetings with Iraqi delegations to examine business opportunities for the factories.

Samir Aref, head of the Tenth of Ramadan Investors Association, said that factories have a “great desire” to take advantage of the Iraqi market, which will play a major role in increasing sales.

Aref added that more meetings will take place between Egypt and Iraq in the coming period to learn how to activate and benefit from trade opportunities.

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

