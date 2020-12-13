You are here

Makkah land plot sold for $221m

Makkah land plot sold for $221m
The buyer will afford the real estate transfer tax, according to the statement. (Argaam)
Updated 13 December 2020
Argaam

Makkah land plot sold for $221m

Makkah land plot sold for $221m
  • Jabal Omar Development Co. confirmed the sale in a bourse statement
Updated 13 December 2020
Argaam

Jabal Omar Development Co. (JODC) inked a contract to sell a land plot within its flagship project in Makkah to an investment firm for SR830 million ($221.33 million), the real estate developer said in a bourse statement.

The buyer will afford the real estate transfer tax, according to the statement.

The deal stipulates that the land ownership deed shall be transferred at a notary public office, and a road shall be paved for equipment transfer during the construction works.

The land plot’s book value stood at SR115.8 million, and the deal proceeds will be utilized in financing the company’s developments, in addition to the rescheduling of the outstanding loans.

The deal, which came within Jabal Omar’s strategic plans for restructuring, is forecast to reflect positively on the company’s financials.

No related parties are involved in the deal, the statement added.

Jabal Omar issued on July 16, 2020, the uniform ownership deed on the company's project in Makkah at 231,940 square meters (sq m), Argaam reported.

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

