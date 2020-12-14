Receiving packages made easier for Saudi online shoppers

You are here

The e-commerce market is booming in the Gulf region. (Supplied)
Updated 14 December 2020
Aseel Basharaheel

  • UAE’s FODEL is launching its pick-up and drop-off network in the Kingdom
Updated 14 December 2020
Aseel Basharaheel

JEDDAH: UAE’s Forward Delivery (FODEL) is launching its pick-up and drop-off network into Saudi Arabia as part of its expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The tech startup offers an alternative to home delivery by setting up a network of locations for customers to pick up their orders. The service facilitates access to buyers’ shipments while ensuring packages are not lost or delayed.

FODEL helps retailers with revenue by increasing visitation to stores while minimizing last-mile logistics for delivery companies in Saudi Arabia, where the company estimated that delivery failure rates were as high as 40 percent, leading to customer complaints.

The service also reduces one of the most prominent e-commerce issues for retailers, which is return-to-origin delivery.

Soumia Benturquia, CEO and founder of FODEL, said that the e-commerce market “has been booming” in the GCC, forecasting that the sector will be worth $20 billion by the end of the year.

“E-commerce is part of the fundamental pillars of Vision 2030, and we are extremely proud to launch our operations in KSA and contribute to the Kingdom’s growth. With a young, tech-savvy population, Saudi e-commerce penetration is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, and we hope to offer our customers more convenience and control with our pick-up and drop-off solution,” Benturquia told Arab News.

Hamdi Osman, chairman of FODEL and a former senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent at FedEx, said that the tech startup has managed to “transform the last-mile delivery model for the entire logistics landscape in the region.”

“Its disruptive technology and proven business model add great value at every step of the supply chain while providing flexibility and peace of mind to the end users of courier services,” he added.

In addition to the Kingdom, FODEL is broadening its services to cover other GCC countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

By working with over 2,000 merchants in the Kingdom, the UAE, Kuwait and Oman, FODEL turns merchant locations into pick-up spots where consumers can collect their shipments themselves.

The startup was launched in 2018, and it has received funding from investors and advisors such as Cultiv8 Investments in Dubai (a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for small and medium enterprises), Al-Rajhi and Hamdi Osman.

FODEL currently has more than 1,000 pick-up locations available with many leading e-commerce and logistics companies in Saudi Arabia.

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia

ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments
  • Omar Soudodi: What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Amazon has launched its payments services platform in Saudi Arabia as part of its introduction across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The service offers businesses in the region the capacity to accept all forms of payments securely.

Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments, enable payments to be made in installments, monitor payment performance and protect businesses from fraud attempts by accurately converting currencies.

Amazon Payment Services began as Payfort in 2013 and joined the Amazon group of companies when the online conglomerate acquired the Souq Group in 2017.

“Payfort is becoming Amazon Payment Services, which launched today,” said Omar Soudodi, managing director of Amazon Payment Services.

“What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences,” Soudodi told Arab News.

Online adoption has increased significantly in Saudi Arabia over the past five years. Soudodi said it is due to an increase in the number of organizations, companies, startups and government bodies offering their services to customers able to pay online.

There is also a growing diversification of payment methods, which has resulted in countless customers turning to online shopping in the form of services like MADA in the Kingdom, Meeza in the UAE and Value in Kuwait.

“These payment methods are making it simpler to transact online. What we do at Amazon Payment Services is allow organizations to accept these payment methods,” said Soudodi.

Amazon Payment Services simplifies the integration of these payment methods so they can be accepted by businesses and startups, instead of having to sign contracts each time.

By creating safe payment systems and user-friendly payment experiences that are not detrimental to the customer shopping experience, Amazon Payment Services is ensuring stability for organizations and returning customers.

“We’re very excited. Saudi Arabia remains a hypergrowth market when you look at the online trends. We did see 35 percent of customers say that they like to make purchases now with a debit or credit card when making large purchases in Saudi Arabia,” said Soudodi.

The service will also allow users to analyze customer data and discover insights into their online shopping behaviors.

“We work closely with organizations such as Saudi Payments on how we can increase payment adoption in the Kingdom and contribute to Vision 2030,” Soudodi added.

Managing Director of Saudi Payments Fahad Al-Akeel said: “Being in an extensive partnership with Payfort for several years, we are very excited about the next endeavor with Amazon Payment Services, which will facilitate more opportunities for digital payments in Saudi Arabia, in addition to diversifying secure and convenient contactless payment options for our Saudi consumers.”

