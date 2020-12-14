You are here

  • Home
  • Ma’aden the first Saudi company to attain anti-bribery standard

Ma’aden the first Saudi company to attain anti-bribery standard

Ma’aden the first Saudi company to attain anti-bribery standard
Al-Ohali, CEO of Ma’aden, said that the company had set up an independent whistleblower hotline “to ensure complete transparency.” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yahrq

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Ma’aden the first Saudi company to attain anti-bribery standard

Ma’aden the first Saudi company to attain anti-bribery standard
  • Mining company carried out a complete audit and examination of internal processes
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has become the first company in the Kingdom to be awarded an official anti-bribery management certification.

The ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System standard is designed to help global organizations implement more transparent procedures, and Ma’aden attained the certification following the completion of a comprehensive audit and examination of internal processes in its finance, human resources, legal, administrative, government relations, procurement, and its governance, risk, compliance departments.

“We at Ma’aden are committed to running an ethical company that always focuses on concern and respect for our people, the communities we touch and the environments we operate in. By achieving this certification, Ma’aden continues to deliver on its ambition to become a sustainable mining champion and lead by example across its operations,” Mosaed Al-Ohali, CEO of Ma’aden, said in a statement, adding that the company had set up an independent whistleblower hotline “to ensure complete transparency.”

Topics: Ma’aden Saudi Arabia

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Ma’aden mines Saudi Arabia’s untapped mineral wealth
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Ma’aden mines Saudi Arabia’s untapped mineral wealth
Ma’aden acquisition supports Vision 2030
Corporate News
Ma’aden acquisition supports Vision 2030

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
  • Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments
  • Omar Soudodi: What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences
Updated 14 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Amazon has launched its payments services platform in Saudi Arabia as part of its introduction across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The service offers businesses in the region the capacity to accept all forms of payments securely.

Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments, enable payments to be made in installments, monitor payment performance and protect businesses from fraud attempts by accurately converting currencies.

Amazon Payment Services began as Payfort in 2013 and joined the Amazon group of companies when the online conglomerate acquired the Souq Group in 2017.

“Payfort is becoming Amazon Payment Services, which launched today,” said Omar Soudodi, managing director of Amazon Payment Services.

“What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences,” Soudodi told Arab News.

Online adoption has increased significantly in Saudi Arabia over the past five years. Soudodi said it is due to an increase in the number of organizations, companies, startups and government bodies offering their services to customers able to pay online.

There is also a growing diversification of payment methods, which has resulted in countless customers turning to online shopping in the form of services like MADA in the Kingdom, Meeza in the UAE and Value in Kuwait.

“These payment methods are making it simpler to transact online. What we do at Amazon Payment Services is allow organizations to accept these payment methods,” said Soudodi.

Amazon Payment Services simplifies the integration of these payment methods so they can be accepted by businesses and startups, instead of having to sign contracts each time.

By creating safe payment systems and user-friendly payment experiences that are not detrimental to the customer shopping experience, Amazon Payment Services is ensuring stability for organizations and returning customers.

“We’re very excited. Saudi Arabia remains a hypergrowth market when you look at the online trends. We did see 35 percent of customers say that they like to make purchases now with a debit or credit card when making large purchases in Saudi Arabia,” said Soudodi.

The service will also allow users to analyze customer data and discover insights into their online shopping behaviors.

“We work closely with organizations such as Saudi Payments on how we can increase payment adoption in the Kingdom and contribute to Vision 2030,” Soudodi added.

Managing Director of Saudi Payments Fahad Al-Akeel said: “Being in an extensive partnership with Payfort for several years, we are very excited about the next endeavor with Amazon Payment Services, which will facilitate more opportunities for digital payments in Saudi Arabia, in addition to diversifying secure and convenient contactless payment options for our Saudi consumers.”

Topics:  Amazon Amazon Payment Services Omar Soudodi

Related

Amazon creates 3,400 jobs across Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Amazon creates 3,400 jobs across Saudi Arabia
Global Amazon marketing agency launches in Middle East to help regional brands
Media
Global Amazon marketing agency launches in Middle East to help regional brands

Latest updates

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
US imposes sanctions on two Iranian individuals allegedly linked to agent’s disappearance
The US for the first time on Monday accused Iran of direct involvement in the “probable death” of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished 13 years ago. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.