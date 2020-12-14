You are here

  • Home
  • Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose marginally by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,660. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w2hcv

Updated 14 December 2020
Argaam

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
  • Total turnover reached $2.9 billion
  • SABIC rose 1% to close at SR97.90
Updated 14 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi equities ended the session Monday, Dec. 14, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) up marginally by 0.2 percent, or 16 points, to close at 8,660.

Total turnover reached SR10.9 billion ($2.9 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 90:93.

SABIC rose 1 percent to close at SR97.90, and Saudi Kayan closed at SR13.86 (+2 percent).

Shares of Baazeem, Abo Moati and Zahrat Al Waha recorded the highest close since their listing on the market. SVCP and Electrical Industries gained the highest levels.

On the other hand, shares of Almarai, Advanced, Saudi Electricity and Al-Othaim Markets ended their trading today with a decline ranging between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Saudi Paper declined today by 8 percent to close at SR65.70.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi equities SABIC

Related

Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO and board member of Tadawul, confirmed the long-awaited share sale will take place after 2021, depending on the progress of initial preparations. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Tadawul listing after 2021 highlights Saudi IPO resurgence
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories

Consumers purchase fuel at a petrol station near Cairo Airport, Egypt, in this file photo taken on February 19, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories

Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories
  • According to the ceramic division, the total debts of gas bills owed to oil companies is estimated at 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($381 million)
Updated 14 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum is negotiating with industrial sector companies to approve settlements through which factories are obligated to pay debts owed for gas consumption.

A government source said that the Ministry of Petroleum will waive lawsuits filed against the factories and prepare to notify all companies of reconciliation in cases with the signing of settlement agreements.
The move is part of government plans to lift burdens on manufacturers, the source said.

The source added that the committee formed with the Egyptian Federation of Investors Associations and the Ministry of Petroleum will present the time period for repaying the debt during its next meeting. It is expected to range between 10 and 12 years.

He said that the ministry is keen to return factories to work at full production capacity in accordance with the directives of political leadership to push industrial production as a basic pillar of growth of the Egyptian economy during the 2030 development plan.

Sobhi Nasr, a member of the board of directors of the Tenth of Ramadan Investors Association, said that the committee will hold a meeting at the end of December to study settlement procedures.

During the first meeting of the committee, the Ministry of Petroleum rejected a request by the Egyptian Federation of Investors Associations to schedule factory gas debts over a period of 15 years. The ministry also repeated its plans to develop gas networks.

Nasr added that there was a possibility of 10-year installments, provided that arrears would be paid on a monthly basis and gas supply stopped in case of payment issues.

He said that the ministry also refused to drop interest on arrears in installments during that period, and postponed discussion regarding canceling penalties in other cases.

According to the ceramic division, the total debts of gas bills owed to oil companies is estimated at 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($381 million).

The government reduced gas prices for the industrial sector twice within 12 months. The first came in October of last year, targeting consumption-intensive factories, while the second took place in March this year as part of a pandemic stimulus package for the private sector.

The government sells gas to factories at a price of $4.5 per million thermal units. Factories have repeatedly demanded that the price be reduced to equal the global price of gas, which is less than $3 per million thermal units.

 

Topics: Egypt petrol

Related

Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
Business & Economy
Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
Update Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis
Middle-East
Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis

Latest updates

UK lawyer backs polygraph tests for released terrorists
Turkey to impose 5-day lockdown as virus deaths hit new record
Turkey to impose 5-day lockdown as virus deaths hit new record
Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories
Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories
US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defense system
US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defense system
Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.