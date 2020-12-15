You are here

Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks

The Qatar talks, which began on Sept. 12, were held after a historic deal was signed between the US and the Taliban in February. (AFP/File)
The Qatar talks, which began on Sept. 12, were held after a historic deal was signed between the US and the Taliban in February. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks

Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks
Updated 15 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A team of government-appointed negotiators were expected to return from Doha, Qatar on Monday to “consult with authorities” on the next step for the intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban, after agreeing to ground rules with the insurgent group for the US-sponsored process.
“The delegation will return later (today) to Kabul for consultation with authorities and government leadership, not for rest,” Habiba Sarabi, a member of the Afghan government-appointed team, told Arab News. “The Taliban have also gone for consultations. Both sides have agreed on this.”
The Qatar talks, which began on Sept. 12, were held after a historic deal was signed between the US and the Taliban in February.
The talks coincided with an escalation in violence across Afghanistan, which has seen hundreds of civilians killed, while more than 35,000 have been displaced in Helmand, one of the worst affected provinces in the country.
However, despite holding the talks for more than three months, the two teams were able to break an impasse only about a week ago by setting ground rules for the crucial dialogue.
Naji Anwari, a spokesman for the government’s Ministry of Peace Affairs, told Arab News that the team’s return was “essential for the fast advancement of the remaining peace process with the leadership of the government and the political elite.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, confirmed to Arab News that the negotiators “had also begun discussions with their leadership and would return to Qatar on Jan. 5” for the resumption of talks with Kabul.
Meanwhile, an anonymous source close to the Kabul team said that “a 28-article draft agenda has been handed over to the Taliban by the government.”
In return, the Afghan government has also given a 21-article draft agenda, which includes the formation of an interim government” to replace President Ashraf Ghani’s administration, who took office in March for a second five-year term.
Government officials were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday. However, Ghani, who was excluded from the secret talks and the February accord, has vehemently opposed the formation of an interim government.
On Sunday, the president’s adviser, Waheed Omer, said during a press conference: “An interim government is a mirage. Returning to the past is a false, imaginary hope.”
Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar echoed those thoughts on Monday.
“(The) international community wants the peace settlement to be based on values and is in favor of a system in which democracy is respected,” he told the Afghan Parliament.
“The international community has voted for a peace that preserves the republic, the constitution and achievements of the past years,” he added, highlighting the period after the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion in 2001.
A key reason for the impasse in the intra-Afghan talks has been the Taliban’s insistence on using the conditions set in the deal with Washington, which government delegates finally agreed to over a week ago.
The February accord sought the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by next spring, and thousands have since departed.
It also demanded that the Taliban cut ties with foreign militants and ensure that areas under their control were not used against any nation, including US interests.
Ghani is reportedly keen on prolonging the duration of the foreign troops’ stay in the country, with his government urging US President-elect Joe Biden to review the deal with the Taliban, and to retain some troops in Afghanistan to avoid it from regaining power by force, as in the mid-1990s.
Earlier this week, Ghani’s government pressed upon the need for Afghanistan to be “the real venue of the talks,” adding that the Taliban “can choose any region in the country which the group prefers.”
Rahmatullah Nabil, a former Afghan intelligence chief, linked the various factors for the three weeks break in Qatar talks to “both the Taliban and Kabul waiting to hear Biden’s policy on Afghanistan.”
He told Arab News: “Taliban and government delegates lack any commonalities on the agenda for the talks, and both sides require consultation over the issues mentioned in the agenda.
“Many of the facilitators in the Qatar talks were foreigners, and needed to take time off for Christmas and the new year,” he added.
Experts reason that the three-week break could prove to be a “vantage point” for both the teams.
“Ghani may look to test the new administration in (Washington) and position his maneuvers that way. The Taliban dragging out the talks will favor them more than Kabul, as frustration will grow among the Afghan government’s international backers,” Zabihullah Pakteen, an analyst, told Arab News.
“One can say it is all about positioning, consultations and consolidation of influence over the rivals within their camps,” he added.
 

Topics: Afghan peace process

‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win

‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

LANSING, Michigan/WILMINGTON, Delaware: Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday, hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.
The vote, typically a formality, assumed outsized significance in light of President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to subvert the process due to what he has falsely alleged was widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.
Some Trump supporters had called for protests on social media, and election officials had expressed concern about the potential for violence amid the president’s heated rhetoric. But Monday’s vote proceeded smoothly, with no major disruptions.
California, the most-populous US state, put Biden over the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College when its 55 electors unanimously cast ballots for him and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris — the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president-elect — will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Biden earned 306 electoral votes in November compared with 232 for Trump.
“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” he said in his speech to mark his Electoral College victory. “And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.
“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.”
Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes US president not by winning the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on congressional representation. (Here’s a graphic on how the Electoral College works: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUKcgv)
In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. Biden won the popular vote in November by more than 7 million votes.
Electors are typically party loyalists who are unlikely to break ranks, although there are sometimes a handful of electors who cast ballots for someone other than the winner of their states. In 2016, for instance, seven electors went “rogue,” a historically unusual number but still far from enough to change the outcome.
Few observers had expected Monday’s vote to alter the election’s outcome. With Trump’s legal challenges floundering, the president’s dim hopes of clinging to power rest in persuading Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote in a special Jan. 6 session — an effort almost certain to fail.
Trump had also pressured Republican lawmakers in battleground states that Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, to set aside the vote totals and appoint their own competing slates of electors. But lawmakers largely dismissed the notion.
“I fought hard for President Trump. Nobody wanted him to win more than me,” Lee Chatfield, Republican speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, said in a statement. “But I love our republic, too. I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump.”
In Arizona, at the beginning of the electors’ meeting there, the state’s Democratic secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, said Trump’s claims of fraud had “led to threats of violence against me, my office and those in this room today,” echoing similar reports of threats and intimidation in other states.
“While there will be those who are upset their candidate didn’t win, it is patently un-American and unacceptable that today’s event should be anything less than an honored tradition held with pride and in celebration,” Hobbs said.
A group of Trump supporters called on Facebook for protests all day on Monday in Lansing, Michigan, outside the state Capitol, which was closed to the public as a security precaution.
But by early afternoon, only a handful had gathered, including Bob Ray, 66, a retired construction worker. He held a sign that read: “Order a forensic audit,” “save America” and “stop communism.”
Electors received a police escort to and from the building. One elector, Marseille Allen, told MSNBC she wore a bulletproof vest at the urging of family and friends.
A small group of Republicans who claimed to be electors for their party sought to gain access to the Capitol building as the proceedings were getting under way but were refused entry by police.
They asked for a slate to be delivered to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but the officer at the door told them he would not deliver the paperwork and that they should contact the officials independently.
Trump said late last month he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but he has since shown little interest in conceding. On Monday, he repeated a series of unsupported claims.
“Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime,” he wrote on Twitter.
Trump’s sole remaining gambit is to convince Congress to reject the results in January.
Under federal law, any member of Congress may object to a particular state’s electoral count during the Jan. 6 session. Each chamber of Congress must then debate the challenge before voting by simple majority on whether to sustain it.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is sure to reject any such challenge, while senior Senate Republicans in the Senate on Monday dismissed the idea of overturning the result.

Topics: Joe Biden US2020Election

Related

Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
World
Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
World
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

