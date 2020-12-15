You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry

Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry

Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry
Dubai timeshare permits will be renewed on a yearly basis. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ph54q

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry

Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry
  • Dubai Tourism will maintain a database of all units in the emirate
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has introduced new regulations to oversee the timeshare industry in the emirate, it was announced on Monday.

Timeshare is a form of ownership where a group of investors jointly own a property, with each owner allocated a specific length of time to use the unit. It is typically targeted at holiday or resort locations.

The new legislation “aims to further stimulate tourism and real estate sector growth in Dubai, encourage investments in the vacation ownership sector, provide adequate residential alternatives for tourists and visitors, and protect the rights of all parties in the industry,” WAM, the UAE state news agency, said in a report on Monday.

According to the law, the timeshare industry will be overseen by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism). The department will maintain a database of timeshare residential units in the emirate and monitor to make sure they adhere to international best practices.

Dubai Tourism will also regulate timeshare contracts and it will handle any grievances and complaints against any individual or entity practising timeshare activities in Dubai without obtaining the required permits and approvals.

Dubai timeshare permits will be renewed on a yearly basis and the announcement said all timeshare operators in the emirate have six months to comply with the new regulations.

Topics: Dubai UAE property

Related

Dubai property market stability still a few years off
Business & Economy
Dubai property market stability still a few years off
Special Dubai real estate market recovery to be seen as of 2022: S&P
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate market recovery to be seen as of 2022: S&P

CMA imposes $1.44m fine on market law violator

Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

CMA imposes $1.44m fine on market law violator

CMA imposes $1.44m fine on market law violator
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
Argaam

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) imposed a SR5.4 million ($1.44 million) fine on Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al-Joaithen for violating the Capital Market Law.

Al-Joaithen violated articles of the Capital Market Law and the market conduct regulations, while trading shares of Arabian Cement, Makkah Construction and Development, Jabal Omar Development, Jazan Energy and Development, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance, Bawan, Saudi Research and Marketing Group, Buruj Cooperative Insurance, Saudi Arabia Refineries, and Emaar the Economic City during the period from April 5 to Oct. 11, 2016.

CMA also imposed fines worth SR7.5 million on a number of investors against the illegal gains achieved in their investment portfolios as a result of trading violations committed by Al-Joaithen, the authority said in a statement.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Markets Capital Market Authority

Related

CMA approves launch of NCB Capital’s Al-Ahli REIT Fund (I)
Corporate News
CMA approves launch of NCB Capital’s Al-Ahli REIT Fund (I)
Saudi Capital Market Authority gives green light for Aramco’s record IPO photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority gives green light for Aramco’s record IPO

Latest updates

Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry
Dubai issues new law to regulate the timeshare industry
CMA imposes $1.44m fine on market law violator
CMA imposes $1.44m fine on market law violator
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim
GACO files lawsuit against Ministry of Agriculture to claim land in Qassim
‘Godmothered’: Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?
‘Godmothered’: Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.