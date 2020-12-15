Energy watchdog trims oil demand forecasts on aviation woes

You are here

The massive coronavirus pandemic hit to the aviation industry will likely be worse than expected next year, the International Energy Agency says. (Reuters)
  • Total oil demand will fall by 8.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) to 91.2 mbpd for 2020
  • Aviation fuel demand is ‘not expected to recover quickly’
PARIS: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its global oil demand forecasts Tuesday as the massive coronavirus pandemic hit to the aviation industry will likely be worse than expected next year.
For this year, total oil demand will fall by 8.8 million barrels per day (mbpd) to 91.2 mbpd, reflecting a marginal downward revision to the estimate given in its last monthly report in November, the IEA said.
For 2021, the IEA said it had cut its oil demand growth estimate by 170,000 bpd to 5.7 mbpd “mainly because of another downgrade for jet fuel/kerosene demand.”
Aviation fuel demand is “not expected to recover quickly, as governments intend to keep in place border closures and travel restrictions until a vaccine is widely available.”
“In 2021, demand for both gasoline and diesel is projected to return to 97-99 percent of their 2019 levels,” it added.
The IEA noted that on the supply side, OPEC and allied oil producers, principally Russia, had agreed to slowly increase output earlier this month but all recognized that the market remained fragile and required careful management.

  • Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had earlier said that fiscal year 2020 was unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • In initial statement, the ministry estimated public revenue in 2021 budget at SR846 billion ($225 billion)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15, as the Saudi Cabinet holds its sessions every Tuesday under the chairmanship of King Salman.

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had earlier said that fiscal year 2020 was unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that lifting the complete lockdown led to the resumption in economic growth with promising preliminary results despite the ongoing concerns.

Saudi Arabia undertook quarterly budget announcements starting 2017, with the aim to enhance the level of transparency and financial control, and improve budget performance reports to comply with the goals of Vision 2030.

In its initial statement, the Ministry of Finance had estimated public revenue in 2021 budget at SR846 billion ($225 billion), and expenditures at SR990 billion, i.e. an expected deficit of SR145 billion.

The ministry expects the public debt to grow from SR854 billion, according to 2020 estimates, to SR941 billion in 2021, and further to SR1.016 trillion in 2022, and SR1.029 trillion in 2023, to constitute 31.8 percent of the GDP at the time.

The budget figures for the first nine months of 2020 indicated that revenue amounted to SR541.6 billion, expenditures SR725.7 billion, and a deficit of SR184.1 billion.

On Sept. 30, the Ministry of Finance said it expected that this year's revenue would reach SR770 billion, while expenditures were projected to be SR1,068 billion, with an expected deficit of SR298 billion.

