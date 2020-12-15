46% in Saudi Arabia intend to travel overseas in 2021: survey

You are here

Nearly half of those surveyed in a recent poll in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally in 2021. (Arabian Travel Market)
Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly half of those surveyed in a recent poll in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally in 2021.

The “Global Holiday Intent” survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions – organizer of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai – found that 48 percent of those surveyed in the UAE and 46 percent of those in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally once restrictions are lifted in 2021.

The poll was conducted during October and November 2020, before the announcement of breakthroughs in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Nearly half of those polled confirmed that they intended to travel in 2021, and once vaccines have been rolled out around the world those numbers can only increase,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director at ATM.

“In terms of outbound travel, many expatriates will be looking for a relaxing holiday or hoping to travel home to see family and friends,” she added.

“In terms of inbound travel, it was welcome news that almost a third of Germans polled said they intended to travel internationally. Germany is one of the largest European feeder markets to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), with 1.8 million overnight stays in 2018. Indeed, over 316,000 Germans visited Dubai between January and June 2019.”

All flights into, out of and within Saudi Arabia were grounded in March this year as part of policies to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

While international flights will not fully resume until January 2021, domestic flights restarted at the end of May.

The ATM exhibition will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 16-19, 2021.

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 15 December 2020
Argaam

Updated 15 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15, as the Saudi Cabinet holds its sessions every Tuesday under the chairmanship of King Salman.

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had earlier said that fiscal year 2020 was unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that lifting the complete lockdown led to the resumption in economic growth with promising preliminary results despite the ongoing concerns.

Saudi Arabia undertook quarterly budget announcements starting 2017, with the aim to enhance the level of transparency and financial control, and improve budget performance reports to comply with the goals of Vision 2030.

In its initial statement, the Ministry of Finance had estimated public revenue in 2021 budget at SR846 billion ($225 billion), and expenditures at SR990 billion, i.e. an expected deficit of SR145 billion.

The ministry expects the public debt to grow from SR854 billion, according to 2020 estimates, to SR941 billion in 2021, and further to SR1.016 trillion in 2022, and SR1.029 trillion in 2023, to constitute 31.8 percent of the GDP at the time.

The budget figures for the first nine months of 2020 indicated that revenue amounted to SR541.6 billion, expenditures SR725.7 billion, and a deficit of SR184.1 billion.

On Sept. 30, the Ministry of Finance said it expected that this year's revenue would reach SR770 billion, while expenditures were projected to be SR1,068 billion, with an expected deficit of SR298 billion.

* Powered by Argaam

