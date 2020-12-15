Tuesday trading: SABIC recorded highest close since Sept. 2019

You are here

  Tadawul index rose 0.01%, total turnover reached $3.17 billion
DUBAI: Saudi equities ended the session Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) down marginally by 0.01 percent, to close at 8,659.

Total turnover reached SR11.9 billion ($3.17 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 111:71.

SABIC rose 1 percent to close at SR99.20 riyals, recording the highest close since September 2019, amid trading of 4.4 million shares.

Dallah Health increased by more than 1 percent to close at SR49.10, after the announcement of cash dividends to shareholders.

Halwani Bros and ACIG were the top gainers today.

On the other hand, Al Rajhi Bank fell 1 percent to close at SR73.10. Shares of Saudi Electricity, Jabal Omar, Riyad Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi ended their trading with a decline ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul

  • International travel in Saudi Arabia set to reopen from Jan. 1
DUBAI: Nearly half of those surveyed in a recent poll in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally in 2021.

The “Global Holiday Intent” survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions – organizer of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai – found that 48 percent of those surveyed in the UAE and 46 percent of those in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally once restrictions are lifted in 2021.

The poll was conducted during October and November 2020, before the announcement of breakthroughs in the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Nearly half of those polled confirmed that they intended to travel in 2021, and once vaccines have been rolled out around the world those numbers can only increase,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director at ATM.

“In terms of outbound travel, many expatriates will be looking for a relaxing holiday or hoping to travel home to see family and friends,” she added.

“In terms of inbound travel, it was welcome news that almost a third of Germans polled said they intended to travel internationally. Germany is one of the largest European feeder markets to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), with 1.8 million overnight stays in 2018. Indeed, over 316,000 Germans visited Dubai between January and June 2019.”

All flights into, out of and within Saudi Arabia were grounded in March this year as part of policies to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

While international flights will not fully resume until January 2021, domestic flights restarted at the end of May.

The ATM exhibition will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 16-19, 2021.

Topics: Travel tourism Arabian Travel Market Saudi Arabia

