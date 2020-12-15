Saudi Arabia, Tonga establish diplomatic relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Tonga.

The Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York.

Ambassador @amouallimi & Ambassador Tōnē co-signed a joint communique to establish diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Tonga . We are looking forward to a new cooperation between the two friendly countries pic.twitter.com/FSirrPMuq5 — KSA Mission UN (@ksamissionun) December 15, 2020

The deal will strengthen relations and expand cooperation, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom of Tonga is one of the island states in the southern region of the Pacific.