Saudi Arabia, Tonga establish diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York. (Twitter/@ksamissionun)
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York. (Twitter/@TongaMissionUN)
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York. (Twitter/@ksamissionun)
Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York. (Twitter/@ksamissionun)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The deal will strengthen relations and expand cooperation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Tonga.
The Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi and his Tongan counterpart ambassador Viliami Va’inga Tone signed the agreement at the Kingdom’s mission in New York.

The deal will strengthen relations and expand cooperation, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom of Tonga is one of the island states in the southern region of the Pacific.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tonga Saudi Arabia's mission at UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi Viliami Va’inga Tone diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases

Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 201 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 34
Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,069.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 142 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 360,155 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 3,093 remain active and 476 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 34, followed by Makkah with 32, Madinah with 19, the Eastern Province recorded 15, and Asir confirmed 11 cases.
The ministry also announced that 201 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 350,993.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 73 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.6 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

