Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah after a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 16 December 2020
  • Muhyiddin secures approval by three votes, seeing off opposition challenge
KUALA LUMPUR: Malysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured his position in Parliament on Tuesday after securing 111 votes for his first federal budget, following weeks of uncertainty about whether he would survive the vote.

Muhyiddin won by a wafer-thin margin by winning the support of three more MPs, compared to the 108 who had voted against him, to clear the final hurdle for the record 322.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($79.61 billion) budget which will move to the Upper House and Senate to be ratified before taking effect.

Experts said Tuesday’s results had “solidified” Muhyiddin’s hold on power.

“This has solidified Muhyiddin’s position, and now he is holding a ‘more stable’ regime,” Prof. James Chin, Tasmania University’s Asia Institute Director, told Arab News.

The budget approval is also a sign of “positive progress” for the premier, who faced fierce battles with the opposition in recent months.

Since assuming top office eight months ago, Muhyiddin has dealt with infighting in his ruling coalition and a leadership challenge by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, on top of economic and health disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Constitutional expert Lim Wei Jiet told Arab News that a budget defeat would have triggered snap elections and “under usual circumstances, the prime minister would resign if he or she would lose their budget vote in the August House.”

Tuesday’s vote also diluted Anwar’s premiership bid after he declared in September that he had “enough votes in parliament” to form a government and replace Muhyiddin.

Chin said that despite Anwar’s claim to have the numbers, “people are still waiting to see it materialize.”

He said: “If Anwar cannot stop the budget, the reality is that he has lost the numbers.

“The budget has got nothing to do with Muhyiddin’s popularity.

“No government in Malaysia has ever lost a budget vote, which means Muhyiddin’s political position has strengthened and it would be difficult to remove him now.”

However, the opposition will “continue to try and get rid of Muhyiddin,” but it will be “much harder to do,” Chin said.

Muhyiddin’s win did not come as a surprise to many, despite calls from former prime minister Mahathir Mohammed and United Malays National Organisation veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for MPs to “go beyond party lines” when voting for the budget.

In a joint statement released on Monday, Mahathir and Razaleigh said the country needed a government that “genuinely cared for the people.”

The statement said: “When they vote for the third reading of the budget, there’s a possibility that the government may lose. If it loses, I hope those in Parliament will begin to think not about themselves, but about the nation.”

The National Alliance government was on the brink of collapse in October when Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah rejected Muhyiddin’s request to declare a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Had the request been approved, it would have suspended Parliament and given the prime minister uncontested power.

A jumbo problem: Sri Lanka sees world’s highest elephant deaths

  • Experts have blamed the phenomenon on a “human-animal conflict” and “inadequate” conservation efforts
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has set a world record for the highest number of elephant deaths in the world after more than 400 died across the island nation this year.

Experts have blamed the phenomenon on a “human-animal conflict” and “inadequate” conservation efforts.

“Sri Lanka has recorded the highest number of elephants deaths in the world. This year, there were 409 elephants and 121 human deaths, respectively,” Dr. Prithviraj Fernando, a renowned elephant expert and head of the Center for Conservation and Research of Elephants, told Arab News.

He added that the death toll underwent a “drastic increase” from last year, when Sri Lanka reported 315 elephant deaths and 95 human deaths.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C. B. Rathnayake said that he was “determined to put an end to the crisis.”

He added: “If I fail in this effort, I will resign from my portfolio.”

Rathnayake said that the Sri Lankan government will “chalk out new regulations” to resolve the issue and “take appropriate action against wrongdoers, irrespective of their affiliations.”

Dr. Fernando, who led a special audit into the issue on the orders of the Committee on Public Accounts, said that land and territorial issues are behind the growing problem.

“More than 42 percent of the country is occupied by both elephants and humans. These elephants come to human settlements in search of food and eat the crops from the fields. The farmers react to the devastation caused by trying to kill the animals, and the animals retaliate in a deadly manner,” he said.

Fernando added that, while the Wildlife and Conservation Department (WCD) was “looking after the interests of the animals,” it was important for nongovernmental organizations to get involved in conservation efforts, too.

“The government is taking steps to conserve wild elephants by roping them in protected areas, but nongovernmental organizations should take an interest in protecting people from these animals which destroy their regular sources of income, such as crops,” he said.

An ideal solution, he added, would be to work towards “a joint approach by the government and non-government organizations to avoid such deaths.”

To avoid more fatalities, the government allocated about $460,000 this year to resolve the crisis.

However, Prof. Tissa Vitharana, a legislator and chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, who conducted an in-depth study on the issue last year, told Arab News that a significant part of the budget was being spent on “traditional methods of separating humans from elephants.”

He said: “The elephants need a seasonal migratory path from north to south and vice versa; they should be given way through a human environment.

“Elephants should be kept away from towns and villages and allowed free movement along their paths.”

For that to happen, Prof. Vitharana proposes installing electric fences in the problematic areas.

“It’s the best solution to avoid deaths as the animals will keep away from human settlements,” he said.

Dr. Tharaka Prasad, director of health for animal care at the WCD, said that the aggressive behavior of elephants could be boiled down to one reason.

“They tend to adopt abnormal behavior if they do not get food. The conflict with humans begins when they invade settlements in search of food due to hunger,” he told Arab News.

According to data provided by the WCD, there is a separate protected park for elephants in the Kadulla Minneriyawa area, which is home to 1,680 out of the total population of 7,500 across the island nation. This is in addition to 104 sanctuaries, which include 27 national parks.

